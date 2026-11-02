'Is Ashton Jeanty injured?' Fantasy managers concerned by Raiders RB's slow start against Jets
Ashton Jeanty's limited role against the Jets left fans and fantasy football managers frustrated, with some even questioning whether he was injured.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a quiet start in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets. He recorded no carries in the first quarter. Mike Washington Jr. handled the early rushing duties, leaving Jeanty with little involvement.
Jeanty's slow start comes amid a difficult 2026 season. Through seven games, he has recorded 328 rushing yards on 106 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt, with just one rushing touchdown. He has also rushed for fewer than 30 yards in several recent games.
Reactions
His limited role against the Jets left fans and fantasy football managers frustrated, with some even questioning whether he was injured.
One person wrote, “Should we be concerned that Ashton Jeanty has 0 touches today?”
Another added, “Anyone want to tell me what’s going on with Ashton Jeanty?”
A third fan commented, “Shoulda traded Ashton Jeanty I didn’t know his team hates him.”
One more person wrote, “Ashton Jeanty is really about to put up 0.0 points in the first half. What a brutal fantasy player to have.”
Another added, "Is Ashton Jeanty injured by any chance?"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More