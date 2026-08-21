Fernando Mendoza parents: Who are Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr., and where are they from?
Elsa Mendoza and Fernando Mendoza Sr. raised Fernando Mendoza in South Florida.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza has delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Nailor in the NFL preseason. The throw has highlighted the 22-year-old's arm strength that made him one of the most talked-about young quarterbacks entering the league.
Fernando Mendoza was born to Elsa Mendoza and Fernando Mendoza Sr. Both his parents have had Cuban-rooted upbringings.
The former Indiana quarterback has often credited his family for shaping his football journey. His parents have played a central role in his athletic development as they embraced their multicultural heritage.
The family raised Fernando in South Florida.
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Who are Fernando Mendoza's parents?
Fernando Mendoza was born into a sports-oriented Cuban American family. His father, Dr. Fernando Mendoza Sr., is a respected pediatric emergency physician based in Miami, while his mother, Elsa Mendoza (née Espino), is a former collegiate tennis player and multiple sclerosis advocate.
Fernando is the oldest of three brothers. His younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, also played football at Indiana University. Fernando has described Alberto as both his best friend and one of his biggest motivators.
When Mendoza previously discussed playing on the same field as his brother, he stated it was unique to have someone who consistently encouraged him to get better.
Dr. Fernando Mendoza Sr.
Fernando's father grew up in Miami, Florida, and attended Christopher Columbus High School, where he overlapped with future University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
After high school, he attended Brown University, where he competed on the rowing team. He later earned his medical degree from the University of Florida before completing his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Today, Dr. Mendoza Sr. works in pediatric emergency medicine at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.
Following Indiana's appearance in the Rose Bowl, he praised both of his sons, saying their dedication, love for football, and commitment to teammates were responsible for their success.
Elsa Mendoza's battle with multiple sclerosis
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More