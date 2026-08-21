Fernando Mendoza parents: Who are Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr., and where are they from?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza has delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Nailor in the NFL preseason. The throw has highlighted the 22-year-old's arm strength that made him one of the most talked-about young quarterbacks entering the league. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fernando Mendoza was born to Elsa Mendoza and Fernando Mendoza Sr. Both his parents have had Cuban-rooted upbringings.

The former Indiana quarterback has often credited his family for shaping his football journey. His parents have played a central role in his athletic development as they embraced their multicultural heritage.

The family raised Fernando in South Florida.

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Who are Fernando Mendoza's parents? Fernando Mendoza was born into a sports-oriented Cuban American family. His father, Dr. Fernando Mendoza Sr., is a respected pediatric emergency physician based in Miami, while his mother, Elsa Mendoza (née Espino), is a former collegiate tennis player and multiple sclerosis advocate.

Fernando is the oldest of three brothers. His younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, also played football at Indiana University. Fernando has described Alberto as both his best friend and one of his biggest motivators.

When Mendoza previously discussed playing on the same field as his brother, he stated it was unique to have someone who consistently encouraged him to get better.

Dr. Fernando Mendoza Sr. Fernando's father grew up in Miami, Florida, and attended Christopher Columbus High School, where he overlapped with future University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

After high school, he attended Brown University, where he competed on the rowing team. He later earned his medical degree from the University of Florida before completing his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Today, Dr. Mendoza Sr. works in pediatric emergency medicine at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Following Indiana's appearance in the Rose Bowl, he praised both of his sons, saying their dedication, love for football, and commitment to teammates were responsible for their success.

Elsa Mendoza's battle with multiple sclerosis