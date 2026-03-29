Fernando Mendoza to Las Vegas Raiders? Buzz grows ahead of 2026 NFL draft

Fernando Mendoza can have Open for Work in the LinkedIn profile, yet it is already becoming more evident where his next football destination will be. According to a recent report by ESPN, as the 2026 NFL Draft draws near, there is a solid case that Mendoza may be the overall first pick with Las Vegas Raiders.

The Mendoza buzz has been intensified during the recent days, per NFL Network's latest coverage, more so when he was reported to be already giving a hint of how life is in the Raiders system. As The Athletic has noted, the performances at college, such as winning a championship with a standout performance, have made him one of the most anticipated quarterback prospects in the last few years.

Mendoza already learning Raiders system behind the scenes Daniel Jeremiah, who is an NFL insider, has stated as first reported by NFL Network that Mendoza has started to work closely with Brian Griese not only in terms of mechanics but by learning the offensive system of the Raiders. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Jeremiah disclosed that Mendoza has already been studying the playbook and the basic principles, such as how Joe Burrow did prior to joining the league.

This is an early indication, according to a Sports Illustrated report, that the Raiders organization is very confident in what they have planned to do on the draft. To further add to the by-guessing, per Pro Football Talk, minority owner Tom Brady has allegedly been scrutinizing Mendoza at close quarters, which has only augmented the anticipations on exactly what is planned by the team.

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Raiders expected to take cautious approach with Mendoza's transition Also, even though it is increasing that Mendoza may be able to begin his NFL career early, the Raiders are reportedly inclined to be more cautious, as CBS Sports has reported. They are also likely to introduce an older quarterback to guide him at least one season as the young prospect gets to acclimatize with the pro level, a detail echoed by Bleacher Report.

With the draft in the offing, Mendoza seems to be connected with Las Vegas more than ever before, as Yahoo Sports continues to track. Although nothing is final yet it seems like everything indicates that he is going to be the face of the future of the Raiders.