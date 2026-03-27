Tom Brady offered a clear way to make NFL return; official says 'there will be issues'

Tom Brady revealed that he briefly explored the possibility of coming out of retirement, but the National Football League was not particularly receptive to the idea.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said, “I actually have inquired, and they (the NFL) don’t like that idea very much, so I’m going to leave it at that."

"We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me say that, too," he added.

This would not have been Brady’s first return. He initially retired during the 2022 offseason after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to reverse his decision 40 days later and play one more season. He eventually retired “for good” in February 2023.

Speculation about another comeback recently intensified following his appearance at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Brady shared the field with stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs, and Ashton Jeanty. He also reunited with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, with whom he won four Super Bowls over 11 seasons. During the event, Tom Brady threw a pinpoint touchdown pass to Diggs, further fueling “unretirement” chatter.

Also Read: Tom Brady drops cryptic message after NFL takes hard call on un-retirement amid Raiders conflict

Biggest obstacle The primary hurdle to any potential return lies in Brady’s minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

As per league rules introduced in 2023, those holding equity in an NFL franchise are prohibited from serving as active players or team personnel. The policy aims to avoid conflicts of interest and preserve the integrity of league operations.

An NFL spokesperson said there is a possible way for Tom Brady to return to playing, but only if he gives up his ownership stake.

According to Marca, the spokesperson noted, “In addition, there would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner.”

(With inputs from AP)