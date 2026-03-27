Tom Brady drops cryptic message after NFL takes hard call on un-retirement amid Raiders conflict

Tom Brady is back in the headlines, like he never left. Even three years after retiring, the 48-year-old looks as fit as any regular NFL quarterback. The former Bucs QB, nicknamed GOAT, recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the top league, and why it ultimately didn’t happen.

Only days ago, Brady was playing alongside the likes of Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. His brief stint included a beatiful touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

He lost both the games, but won hearts. This has led to speculation about the seven-time Super Bowl winner returning to the field.

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What did Tom Brady say about un-retiring? “I actually have inquired, and they (the NFL) don’t like that idea very much, so I’m going to leave it at that,” Brady said in an interview with CNBC. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me say that, too.”

Ownership complicates return Brady’s current role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be a key obstacle. League rules and internal resistance make a return to active play highly unlikely under such circumstances.

His comments suggest that while the idea was seriously considered, it didn’t gain traction within the NFL.

Not his first comeback consideration This isn’t the first time Brady has flirted with returning after stepping away.

He initially retired during the 2022 offseason following his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to reverse the decision 40 days later and play one more season. He then retired again in February 2023, calling it his final exit from the game.

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Still active in football circles Even in retirement, Brady has remained closely connected to the sport. He recently participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, sharing the field with stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs and Ashton Jeanty.

The event also saw him reunite with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Final word: ‘happily retired’ While the idea of another comeback briefly lingered, Brady made it clear where things stand now.

Despite exploring possibilities behind the scenes, Brady appears content with life after football.