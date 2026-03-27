Tom Brady drops cryptic message after NFL takes hard call on un-retirement amid Raiders conflict
Tom Brady is back in the headlines, like he never left. Even three years after retiring, the 48-year-old looks as fit as any regular NFL quarterback. The former Bucs QB, nicknamed GOAT, recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the top league, and why it ultimately didn’t happen.
Only days ago, Brady was playing alongside the likes of Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. His brief stint included a beatiful touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.
He lost both the games, but won hearts. This has led to speculation about the seven-time Super Bowl winner returning to the field.
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What did Tom Brady say about un-retiring?
“I actually have inquired, and they (the NFL) don’t like that idea very much, so I’m going to leave it at that,” Brady said in an interview with CNBC. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me say that, too.”
Ownership complicates return
Brady’s current role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be a key obstacle. League rules and internal resistance make a return to active play highly unlikely under such circumstances.
His comments suggest that while the idea was seriously considered, it didn’t gain traction within the NFL.
Not his first comeback consideration
This isn’t the first time Brady has flirted with returning after stepping away.
He initially retired during the 2022 offseason following his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to reverse the decision 40 days later and play one more season. He then retired again in February 2023, calling it his final exit from the game.
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Still active in football circles
Even in retirement, Brady has remained closely connected to the sport. He recently participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, sharing the field with stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs and Ashton Jeanty.
The event also saw him reunite with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.
Final word: ‘happily retired’
While the idea of another comeback briefly lingered, Brady made it clear where things stand now.
Despite exploring possibilities behind the scenes, Brady appears content with life after football.
Cryptic message
Brady on Thursday shared a message in his Instagram stories, before promoting the TB12 cards and his telehealth firm eMed.
“Be the one they never saw coming. Train like an underdog, but think like a champion. Be patient, but never wait. Be ruthless in your work, but calm in your mind. Be disciplined, but unpredictable. Move with precision, but strike with instinct. Most break under pressure. You live for it. Most fear the grind. You crave it. Most wait for motivation. You create it. You don't fit in. You don't blend in. You don't follow. Greatness isn't found in balance. It's built in extremes. Pressure and precision. Fire and focus. Chaos and control. You weren't made to compete. You were made to take over,” the former QB wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More