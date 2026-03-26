Tom Brady could return as Raiders QB; Bill Belichick breaks silence on big NFL snub

It's almost rare to have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the same headline these days, something that was an everyday affair for reporters back in their heyday in New England. But today is different. On Thursday, it was revealed that both the mentor and mentee spoke about the NFL's key decisions on their futures. While the GOAT expressed his desire to return as the league's first owner and player, at the same time, Belichick was more concerned about his legacy.

Tom Brady wants to return The 48-year-old, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, admitted that he asked the NFL about returning to the field. He retired back in 2023, after dominating most of his 23-year career with the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowls, six with Bill Belichick.

Brady's statement came days after he played Olympics-style flag football against Team USA and a Joe Burrow-led side. He looked the same - powerfull and precise.

In an interview with CNBC, the former Bucs QB said he wanted to inquire about NFL's policy about a minority owner playing. However, nothing came out of it.

“They don’t like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired.”

The NFL does not allow any active players from holding an ownership stake in a franchise. So, Brady would have to give up his Raiders dream.

After playing the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, Brady said: “If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”

Currently, the 48-year-old also serves as a FOX Sports announcer.

“I’m a minority owner. So, when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t have really a daily role. You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of a culture to Las Vegas — to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it," Brady added.

Bill Belichick breaks silence on NFL snub Belichick recently faced a big disappointment. The UNC football coach was snubbed from the first-ballot Hall of Fame induction. However, he is ready to move on.

“No, I’m focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can,” the 73-year-old told reporters on the first day of spring football practice, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

“That’s what I’ve always ... I focus about what I can do. Things that are out of my control, I don’t worry about.”