Tom Brady could return as Raiders QB; Bill Belichick breaks silence on big NFL snub
It's almost rare to have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the same headline these days, something that was an everyday affair for reporters back in their heyday in New England. But today is different. On Thursday, it was revealed that both the mentor and mentee spoke about the NFL's key decisions on their futures. While the GOAT expressed his desire to return as the league's first owner and player, at the same time, Belichick was more concerned about his legacy.
Tom Brady wants to return
The 48-year-old, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, admitted that he asked the NFL about returning to the field. He retired back in 2023, after dominating most of his 23-year career with the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowls, six with Bill Belichick.
Brady's statement came days after he played Olympics-style flag football against Team USA and a Joe Burrow-led side. He looked the same - powerfull and precise.
In an interview with CNBC, the former Bucs QB said he wanted to inquire about NFL's policy about a minority owner playing. However, nothing came out of it.
“They don’t like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired.”
The NFL does not allow any active players from holding an ownership stake in a franchise. So, Brady would have to give up his Raiders dream.
After playing the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, Brady said: “If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”
Currently, the 48-year-old also serves as a FOX Sports announcer.
“I’m a minority owner. So, when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t have really a daily role. You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of a culture to Las Vegas — to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it," Brady added.
Bill Belichick breaks silence on NFL snub
Belichick recently faced a big disappointment. The UNC football coach was snubbed from the first-ballot Hall of Fame induction. However, he is ready to move on.
“No, I’m focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can,” the 73-year-old told reporters on the first day of spring football practice, according to the Fayetteville Observer.
“That’s what I’ve always ... I focus about what I can do. Things that are out of my control, I don’t worry about.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More