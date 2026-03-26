AJ Brown trade news: Eagles' Elijah Moore move will not spoil Patriots' chances; insider weighs in
The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown remains at the center of trade rumors this offseason. The arrival of wide receiver Elijah Moore has added a new angle especially because of their close relationship from their college days. Some believe Moore’s signing could influence Brown to stay but that idea has been questioned.
Moore signing and what it means
Moore who is 25 has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles after entering free agency in 2026 though his salary has not been revealed. Because of his strong bond with Brown, the two played together at Ole Miss in 2018 during Brown’s final college season and many fans and analysts believe the Eagles may have signed Moore to convince Brown to stay.
Brown has even called Moore family, not just a friend. During a difficult time in Brown’s career with the Tennessee Titans, Moore supported him mentally. In return, Moore has said Brown has been like a mentor and big brother to him.
However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter does not agree that their friendship influenced the signing. “I've seen it floated out there, obviously, (AJ Brown & Elijah Moore) are very close, they have a great relationship. I don't believe that's why they signed Elijah Moore,” Schefter said.
“Although it doesn't hurt, I think they signed Elijah Moore, because when you look at their roster, you can't have a surplus of undrafted free agents to fill out your roster. You need people who have played in the league who are experienced and provide some depth in the event that you need it," he added.
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According to him, Moore brings experience and depth to the team's receiver group.
Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played for several teams including the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos before joining the Eagles in 2026 on a one-year deal.
In 70 career games with 42 starts, he has recorded 2,274 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. Mostly used as a backup receiver, he is expected to add depth to the Eagles’ receiving unit led by Brown.
Why the Eagles might trade AJ Brown
AJ Brown’s future with the Eagles is still uncertain. After joining the team in 2022, the 28-year-old improved his game, earned three straight Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl. However, reports say he became frustrated last season with the team’s offense and their early playoff exit.
Now, money is becoming a big factor. Brown is on a three-year, $96 million contract earning $32 million per year. His cap hit is $23.3 million this season and $22.7 million next season.
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The Eagles have already restructured some contracts to free up about $32.9 million in cap space. But keeping Brown’s $22 million-plus cap hit next year could create problems, especially if they decide to trade him later. Trading him next year may not be easy either. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained, “If they make the move next year, it's going to wreak havoc on their salary cap in light of their other commitments and cap charges and whatnot.”
This puts the Eagles in a difficult situation and they will have to carefully decide what to do. Teams like the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly interested if Brown becomes available
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More