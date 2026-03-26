AJ Brown trade news: Eagles' Elijah Moore move will not spoil Patriots' chances; insider weighs in

The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown remains at the center of trade rumors this offseason. The arrival of wide receiver Elijah Moore has added a new angle especially because of their close relationship from their college days. Some believe Moore’s signing could influence Brown to stay but that idea has been questioned.

Moore signing and what it means Moore who is 25 has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles after entering free agency in 2026 though his salary has not been revealed. Because of his strong bond with Brown, the two played together at Ole Miss in 2018 during Brown’s final college season and many fans and analysts believe the Eagles may have signed Moore to convince Brown to stay.

Brown has even called Moore family, not just a friend. During a difficult time in Brown’s career with the Tennessee Titans, Moore supported him mentally. In return, Moore has said Brown has been like a mentor and big brother to him.

However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter does not agree that their friendship influenced the signing. “I've seen it floated out there, obviously, (AJ Brown & Elijah Moore) are very close, they have a great relationship. I don't believe that's why they signed Elijah Moore,” Schefter said.

“Although it doesn't hurt, I think they signed Elijah Moore, because when you look at their roster, you can't have a surplus of undrafted free agents to fill out your roster. You need people who have played in the league who are experienced and provide some depth in the event that you need it," he added.