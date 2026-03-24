Kelce receives $40M bad news after signing Chiefs contract; ‘deal to be renegotiated’

Travis Kelce signed a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, quashing all rumors about his retirement in the 2026 season. As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is a 3-year, $54.735 million deal that can be worth up to $57.735 million ($18.245 million average). The first year is $12 million plus 3 million in incentives.

While the contract says three years, it really isn't. The structure is more complicated. Only guaranteed money is for one year.

What is the $40 million catch? Much of the deal’s value, more than $40 million tied to the final two years, is not expected to materialize. NFL reporter Ari Meirov revealed why.

“If Kelce wants to continue playing after this season, the deal will be renegotiated next year. As currently structured, it’s set up for this to be his final season, after which he would retire — allowing the cap hits to be spread out over those added years," he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“For context and clarity, Travis Kelce’s contract with the #Chiefs includes a trigger date next June that exists strictly for cap purposes. He does not actually have another two years and $40M+ coming to him after this season.”

Incentives also in doubt Even Kelce’s 2026 incentives may be difficult to reach. AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman noted: “I’d wager [his $3 million in contract incentives] will be considered NLTBE (Not Likely To Be Earned) by the NFL based on the Chiefs’ results of the 2025 season.”

Goldman further added that the Chiefs have made a ‘unicorn contract’. allowing them to spread cap hits into future seasons without committing to paying the full value.

If Kelce retires or is released after the 2026 season, the remaining years would be voided, leaving the team with manageable dead-cap hits in 2027 and 2028.

Cap impact remains low Because of the creative structure, Kelce’s cap hit for 2026 is relatively modest at just under $5 million. Future cap charges would sit around $3.5 million annually if the deal voids as expected.

This gives the Chiefs flexibility while still keeping their star tight end for at least one more season.