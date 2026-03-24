AJ Brown trade update: Eagles, Patriots have agreed on a ‘handshake’ deal? Here's the truth

“But there is not under-the-table, to my knowledge, handshake agreement between the two sides to get AJ Brown to New England,” he added. “They’re not going to bend the rules and take chances and do handshake deals under the table.”

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter pushed back on reports suggesting a pre-arranged agreement between the Philadelphia Eagles and Patriots.

AJ Brown trade news: As speculation around a potential agreement between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots goes on, NFL insiders have issued an important clarification. This comes as reports about a ‘handshake deal’ did round on social media over the weekend. ESPN insider Adam Schefter has dismissed claims that any deal is already in place.

June 1 timeline remains key While denying any pre-existing deal, Schefter made it clear that timing could still play a crucial role if a trade does materialize.

“My understanding recently was such that the Eagles weren’t going to rush to make a move that if they made the move, it would come after June 1st,” Schefter said.

That timeline aligns with salary cap considerations, as teams often wait until after June 1 to reduce financial penalties tied to major trades.

Why Patriots remain a strong fit Despite the denial, New England continues to be frontrunners to land Brown. Mike Vrabel is still searching for someone to fill the WR1 position - the top target for Drake Maye.

In the regular season last year, the 28-year-old recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns across 15 games. He averaged 12.9 yards per reception and had a catch rate based on 121 targets.

Eagles in no rush to decide One key reason a deal hasn’t materialized is Philadelphia’s lack of urgency. The Eagles have bolstered their receiving depth, including adding Marquise Brown, giving them flexibility to wait rather than force a trade.

“If AJ Brown is still available on June 1st and they still have a need on June 1st, that becomes a very logical destination,” Schefter said..