Could Brandon Aiyuk be the Patriots' next big WR addition? Latest after AJ Brown talks stall

The New England Patriots are looking for a top-tier wide receiver and have shifted their focus to Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. This change comes after trade talks for their original target, Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, came to a sudden halt. NFL experts believe landing Aiyuk would be a massive win for the Patriots as they search for a star playmaker before the new season begins.

Open doors for England The 49ers and Aiyuk had a very rough season-long relationship for nearly all of last season. After a serious knee injury, the 29-year-old second team All-Pro was essentially pushed aside. ESPN reports the 49ers also are set to void nearly $25 million in guaranteed money owed by Aiyuk in 2026, a move that would only make it more likely that he’d leave. Spotrac sports business analyst Mike Ginnitti further noted the only reason the 49ers have yet to let Aiyuk go is because of the cap relief they will receive by holding onto his contract until after 2nd June.

The Cost-effective deal NFL analyst Jace Andrews, who hosts the Patriots Digest podcast for the Chat Sports network, believes New England could enter and sign an cost effective short term deal with Aiyuk after the 49ers cut ties with him. According to Heavy.com, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension prior to the 2024 season but because of his broken relationship with the 49ers, Andrews argues the Patriots could bring Aiyuk in on a one-year, bargain deal and not give up a single draft pick in return.