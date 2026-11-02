Lamar Jackson injury update: Raven QB won't return against Bills as Tyler Huntley takes over

The replay appeared to show Jackson's throwing hand colliding with Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau's hand as he attempted to disrupt the pass. The contact seemingly left the Ravens quarterback injured.

“QB Lamar Jackson is out,” the Ravens tweeted on X.

The Ravens first designated Jackson as questionable with a right thumb injury but later confirmed that he would not return for the rest of the game.

Jackson made his way to the locker room for further assessment, leaving Tyler Huntley to step in as Baltimore's replacement quarterback.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered an early blow against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to hurt his throwing hand on the team's opening offensive play.

The exact nature of Jackson's injury also remains unknown, including whether it involves structural damage, a laceration or another type of issue.

Jackson returned following three missed games Jackson's early departure is another major concern for Baltimore, particularly after the quarterback had just returned on Sunday following a three-game absence.

Heading into the Bills matchup, the 29-year-old quarterback had recorded a 70.8% completion rate, throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception across four starts this season.

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He also completed every practice session during the week and was cleared to start Sunday without being listed on the injury report.

Jackson had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain suffered during the Ravens' Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore went 1-2 without its star quarterback, dropping consecutive divisional games while struggling to find consistency on offense.

Tyler Huntley replaces Jackson as Ravens QB Tyler Huntley took over under center after Jackson exited for the locker room, stepping back into the starting role he had filled during the Ravens' previous three games.

In his last start against Cincinnati, Huntley recorded 298 passing yards and a touchdown, but Baltimore suffered a 35-13 defeat as the Bengals rattled off 35 consecutive unanswered points.

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Before Sunday's contest, the veteran quarterback had completed 69.8% of his passes for 727 yards, four touchdowns and one interception across four appearances this season.