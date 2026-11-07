Jason Reding Quinones resigns as US Attorney for Southern Florida amid controversy over Trump's election conspiracy probe

Jason Reding Quiñones has stepped down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, bringing an abrupt end to his leadership of one of the country's most prominent federal prosecutor's offices. Jason Reding Quiñones has resigned with immediate effect as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, without giving a reason (Getty Images via AFP)

Quiñones announced his resignation on Friday, confirming that his departure would take effect immediately. However, he did not provide a specific reason for leaving the Miami-based office, which has faced growing internal challenges and political controversy during his tenure.

His exit comes as the office faces scrutiny over its involvement in an investigation concerning alleged efforts by former federal officials to undermine President Donald Trump. He was leading the so-called “grand conspiracy” investigation into intelligence officials from the Obama and Biden administrations.

The controversy surrounding the investigation, along with concerns about the office's working environment, has placed Quiñones' leadership under increased scrutiny.

Resignation follows period of internal turmoil Quiñones' departure comes against the backdrop of reported tensions within the Southern District of Florida's U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors have raised concerns about staff departures, falling morale and limited resources.

Despite announcing his departure without offering an explanation, Quiñones reflected positively on his years of public service in a statement.

"From serving our Nation in uniform to serving at the Department of Justice and on the bench, public service has been the honor of my lifetime," he wrote.

“I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and to the extraordinary men and women of the great Southern District of Florida for their dedication, friendship, and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law,” Quiñones said.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside them and our law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

He also described leading the federal prosecutor's office in his home district as a particularly significant experience, saying, “But leading the U.S. Attorney’s Office in my home district has been especially meaningful.”

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