Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, arrested in Florida over child sex abuse material

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was reportedly arrested in Florida on Friday in connection with allegations involving the possession of child sexual abuse material, The Post reported, citing sources. Thomas Markle Sr. was reportedly arrested in Florida amid allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old was taken into custody by federal agents at Maravida Senior Living, a care facility in Lakeland, Florida, where he had been residing. Daily Mail and Associated Press have also reported about Thomas' arrest.

The development follows an investigation involving the Cebu City Police Office in the Philippines, where authorities were reportedly alerted after alleged child sexual abuse material was discovered at Thomas Sr.'s property and handed over to local police by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Thomas Markle's son claims he discovered hundreds of images According to The Sun, Thomas Jr., 60, claimed he came across a large collection of disturbing images while going through storage boxes containing family keepsakes and personal belongings.

He alleged that the boxes contained “hundreds, if not thousands” of images, with some reportedly depicting girls aged between 10 and 11 in sexual situations.

Explaining why he decided to alert authorities, Thomas Jr. told the publication: “When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad.”

His allegations reportedly prompted an investigation by Philippine authorities.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson blames Iran war for Republican losses, calls it ‘end of the Trump era’ and Fox News

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle rejects the allegations The allegations have also triggered a public dispute within the Markle family. Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, strongly defended their father and questioned the motives behind her brother's claims.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Samantha, 61, dismissed the accusations, saying: “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever, and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”

She also appeared on Dan Wootton Outspoken, where she suggested that Thomas Jr.'s actions were motivated by “revenge” after he was allegedly cut off financially by their father.

Samantha's partner comes to Thomas Sr.'s defence Samantha's partner, Mark Phillips, also rejected the allegations and voiced his support for Thomas Sr.

Speaking to Page Six, Phillips bluntly dismissed the claims, saying, “I will say one thing: It’s bulls–t.”

He further accused Thomas Jr. of previously betraying his father, claiming that he had “sold the dad out with lies” before.

Family dispute intensifies amid investigation The reported arrest has brought renewed attention to the ongoing tensions within Meghan Markle's extended family. While Thomas Jr. has maintained that he felt compelled to report what he allegedly discovered, Samantha and her partner have publicly challenged his account and defended their father.

The allegations and conflicting family statements have added another complicated chapter to the Markle family's strained relationships.