Tucker Carlson blames Iran war for Republican losses, calls it ‘end of the Trump era’ and Fox News

He argued that the war had alienated a section of Trump's voter base, pointing to polling that indicated widespread public opposition to the conflict. According to Carlson, Trump's decision to become involved in the war contradicted the expectations of voters who had supported his political agenda.

However, Carlson identified the ongoing conflict with Iran as the most significant factor behind the Republicans' electoral losses.

Discussing the reasons behind the Republican Party's poor performance, Carlson argued that the party had weakened its chances by backing candidates he considered unsuitable for their respective races. Among those he criticised were Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Rogers. He also called the nomination of Darline Graham a “humiliation ritual."

Carlson described the outcome as a historic political setback for the Republican Party, using phrases such as “the biggest blowout of our lifetimes” and “a collective howl of pain” to convey the scale of the defeat. He also compared the political fallout to the sinking of the Lusitania.

Speaking on his podcast on Wednesday, the former Fox News presenter reflected on the election results, which saw Democrats regain control of both chambers of Congress after securing significant victories across several traditionally Republican-leaning states.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has declared that the political dominance of US President Donald Trump, along with the influence of Fox News, may be coming to an end following a major Democratic victory in the midterm elections.

Carlson accused the president of prioritising Israel's interests over those of the United States, arguing that the Republican Party was now facing the consequences of that decision.

“So we can say without hyperbole or gloating this is the end of the Trump era,” Carlson said on his podcast. “It's also the end, by the way, of the Fox News era.”

Former Fox News Host criticises network's role in Iran conflict Carlson's remarks also reflected his increasingly strained relationship with Fox News, where he hosted a prominent evening programme between 2016 and 2023.

During his time at the network, Carlson frequently expressed support for Trump. However, Fox News announced in April 2023 that it was ending its association with the presenter.

The departure reportedly came as a surprise to Carlson. It followed a legal dispute involving a former Fox News producer, who later received a $12 million settlement from the network.

In his latest podcast appearance, Carlson accused Fox News of playing a major role in shaping support for military action against Iran. He also alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the network had influenced Trump's decision to launch the attack.

“So that's over,” Carlson, 57, remarked. “I mean it'll continue, they've got cable subscriptions and everything, but, like this is, we're done here with Fox News; we're done here with Trump.”

White House responds to Carlson's criticism The White House strongly rejected Carlson's assessment, with spokesperson Davis Ingle launching a sharp response to the conservative commentator.

“Tucker Carlson is a whiny turncoat and is in no position to give advice on foreign policy or the future of the Republican Party,” Ingle told The Independent.

Defending Trump's record, the spokesperson highlighted several administration achievements, including efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, resolving eight wars, introducing major tax cuts and strengthening border security.

Carlson says Trump exposed America's power structure Despite his criticism of the President, Carlson acknowledged that Trump had made one significant contribution to American politics.

He suggested that Trump's presence in the White House had exposed the underlying power structures and political influences operating behind the scenes in Washington.

“We should be thankful for the main thing he did for us, which was to reveal the subterranean architecture of power,” Carlson told his audience.

He further explained that Trump's presidency had, intentionally or otherwise, revealed how political influence and authority function beyond the public eye.

Carlson warns political uncertainty is far from over Carlson also cautioned that the Republican setback did not mean the political situation had immediately changed. He pointed out that the newly elected members of Congress would not take office until January, leaving Trump with considerable authority over foreign policy in the meantime.

He warned that the period before the new Congress is sworn in could remain politically volatile.

Before the midterm elections, Carlson had also made alarming claims that the White House could be just days away from ordering a nuclear strike against Iran.

With more than five million subscribers to his programme, Carlson's comments reflect a growing public debate within conservative circles over Trump's leadership, America's involvement in the Iran conflict and the future direction of the Republican Party.