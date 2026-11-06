Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production by mid-2027 as Cybercab takes centre stage

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will wind down production of its Cybertruck electric pickup at its Texas factory around the middle of 2027. The move will allow the automaker to increase production of its Cybercab self-driving taxi as it shifts more attention towards autonomous vehicles. Tesla plans to end Cybertruck production in 2027 to make room for its Cybercab robotaxi. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo (REUTERS)

Musk made the announcement in a post on X on Friday, November 6, saying Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas to “make room for increased Cybercab production."

It is not yet clear whether Tesla will move Cybertruck production to another facility or stop making the vehicle altogether. Reuters reported that the Texas factory is the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the pickup's specialised components.

Cybertruck sales fall short of expectations The decision comes after the Cybertruck struggled to attract buyers despite the attention it received before its launch. Tesla first unveiled the vehicle in 2019, drawing interest for its angular design and stainless-steel exterior. Commercial production began in 2023.

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Musk had previously predicted that Tesla could sell 250,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, sales have fallen well below that target.

According to Kelley Blue Book figures cited by CBS News, Tesla sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in 2025, compared with 38,965 in 2024. That marked a decline of nearly 48% in a year.

The vehicle also faced criticism over its high price and quality issues. It was initially listed at $60,990, while Tesla later revised its pricing. The pickup has also been subject to several recalls.

Wall Street analyst Dan Ives told CBS News that the vehicle's high price and weaker-than-expected demand had made the production slowdown foreseeable. He said the “writing was on the wall” for the Cybertruck.

Tesla shifts focus to Cybercab The production change reflects Musk's growing focus on robotaxis and robotics. Tesla unveiled its two-seat Cybercab in 2024. The vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals and is designed to operate as a self-driving taxi.

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Production of the Cybercab began at Tesla's Texas factory in April 2026, while the company launched its service in Austin in September.

Musk has positioned the Cybercab as a major part of Tesla's plans for a driverless transport network. The company is now preparing to increase production of the vehicle at the same factory currently used to build the Cybertruck.

The pickup also became part of a wider political debate over Musk's role in the Trump administration. Some Tesla vehicles and dealerships were vandalised during protests against Musk's political activities.

Despite the planned production wind-down, Musk has indicated that existing Cybertrucks will continue to be used for years. The company has not yet announced a final date for ending production.