Trump vows to back US states looking to build AI-driven wealth: ‘100% in favor of Super Intelligence’
Trump said his administration would support states seeking to attract AI investment, arguing the technology could bring wealth and economic opportunities.
US President Donald Trump has pledged to support states seeking to expand artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that the rapidly developing technology could bring significant economic benefits and create new opportunities across the country.
In a social media post on Friday, November 6, Trump expressed strong support for what he described as "Super Intelligence (SI)" and stated that his administration would work with states looking to attract AI-related investment and development.
His remarks come amid growing political debate over how the United States should regulate artificial intelligence, particularly as Democrats push for greater oversight of the technology following their strong performance in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Trump says AI could bring wealth to US states
In his post, Trump suggested that states embracing advanced AI technologies could gain substantial economic advantages.
"As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say 'NO' to the riches they bring!" Trump wrote.
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The President's comments signal his support for states seeking to position themselves as major destinations for AI companies, investment and infrastructure development.
His use of the term “Super Intelligence” also reflects his preferred way of describing the technology, which has become an increasingly important part of discussions surrounding America's economic and technological future.
Democrats push for stronger AI regulations
Trump's comments come at a time when artificial intelligence policy is emerging as a major political issue in Washington. Democrats are preparing to introduce a series of legislative proposals targeting AI companies and the rapid expansion of data centres when they take control of Congress in January.
According to a Reuters report, the proposed measures could include safeguards against rising electricity costs linked to data-centre operations, independent safety assessments of advanced AI systems and clearer rules establishing when technology companies can be held responsible for harm caused by their products.
Democrats have also called for greater scrutiny of major technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google and SpaceX. Some lawmakers want stronger government oversight to ensure that technological progress does not come at the expense of public safety and consumer interests.
DOJ launches new task force to address criminal threats linked to super intelligence
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has established a new task force to tackle criminal activities involving advanced artificial intelligence and super intelligence (SI), bringing federal prosecutors and investigators into the government's efforts to address emerging technological threats.
The newly formed DOJ Super Intelligence Task Force (DOJ-SITF) will focus on identifying and responding to unlawful activities involving sophisticated AI systems. Its priorities include countering threats posed by foreign adversaries as well as domestic individuals and organisations that misuse advanced technologies for criminal purposes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More