Trump vows to back US states looking to build AI-driven wealth: ‘100% in favor of Super Intelligence’

US President Donald Trump has pledged to support states seeking to expand artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that the rapidly developing technology could bring significant economic benefits and create new opportunities across the country. Donald Trump voiced support for states attracting AI companies and infrastructure, saying the technology could generate wealth. (REUTERS)

In a social media post on Friday, November 6, Trump expressed strong support for what he described as "Super Intelligence (SI)" and stated that his administration would work with states looking to attract AI-related investment and development.

His remarks come amid growing political debate over how the United States should regulate artificial intelligence, particularly as Democrats push for greater oversight of the technology following their strong performance in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Trump says AI could bring wealth to US states In his post, Trump suggested that states embracing advanced AI technologies could gain substantial economic advantages.

"As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say 'NO' to the riches they bring!" Trump wrote.

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The President's comments signal his support for states seeking to position themselves as major destinations for AI companies, investment and infrastructure development.

His use of the term “Super Intelligence” also reflects his preferred way of describing the technology, which has become an increasingly important part of discussions surrounding America's economic and technological future.