How Trump can use his veto power to block bills passed by Democrats

Democrats are expected to use their congressional majority to challenge several of Trump's policies, introduce legislation to reverse some of his decisions and intensify scrutiny of his administration. However, Trump's warning suggests he could use his veto authority to block measures that conflict with his political and policy priorities.

Trump retains one of the most significant constitutional powers available to a US president: the power to veto legislation passed by Congress . This means that even if Democrats secure enough votes to pass bills in both chambers, the president can still prevent them from becoming law.

The midterm election results could set the stage for a political showdown between US President Donald Trump and a Congress controlled by Democrats. While the party's electoral gains may give it greater influence over the legislative process, they do not guarantee that its proposals will become law.

What is a pocket veto, and can Congress override it?

What is a pocket veto, and can Congress override it?

Can Congress override a presidential veto, and how many votes are needed?

Can Congress override a presidential veto, and how many votes are needed?

How can Trump veto a bill passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress?

How can Trump veto a bill passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress?

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of a red baseball cap displaying the word "VETO." He subsequently acknowledged the Democrats' victory but had earlier warned, "If we didn’t win, I veto everything."

So, what exactly is presidential veto power, how does it work under the US Constitution, and can Congress overturn Trump's decision? Here's an explainer.

What is the presidential veto power under the US Constitution? The US president's veto authority is established under Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution.

Under this provision, legislation approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate must be sent to the president before it can become law.

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The president has the option of signing the bill, allowing it to become law without a signature under certain circumstances, or rejecting it through a formal veto.

A veto effectively prevents a bill from becoming law unless Congress manages to override the president's decision.

This constitutional provision gives the president an important check on the legislative branch, even when the opposing political party controls Congress.

How does a regular presidential veto work? Once a bill reaches the White House, the president generally has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to decide what to do with it.

There are three possible outcomes:

Signing the bill: The legislation receives presidential approval and becomes law.

Regular veto: The president sends the bill back to the chamber where it originated, accompanied by written objections explaining the reasons for rejecting it.

No signature: If the president does not act within the 10-day period and Congress remains available to receive the bill, the legislation becomes law without the president's signature.

A regular veto does not permanently kill a legislative proposal. Congress has the constitutional authority to challenge the president's decision through an override vote.

Can Congress override Trump's veto? Yes. The Constitution allows Congress to override a presidential veto, but doing so requires a substantial majority in both chambers.

To overturn a veto, at least two-thirds of lawmakers present and voting in the House of Representatives and the Senate must support the legislation.

Assuming all seats are filled and every member votes, this would generally require:

House of Representatives: 290 votes out of 435.

Senate: 67 votes out of 100.

If both chambers achieve the required two-thirds majority, the bill becomes law despite the president's objections.

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However, securing such overwhelming support can be difficult, particularly when the president's party has significant representation in Congress.

Consequently, even if Democrats control both chambers, they may struggle to overturn Trump's vetoes without support from a considerable number of Republicans.

What is a pocket veto? Apart from the regular veto, the president has another constitutional option known as a pocket veto.

This mechanism applies when the president does not sign a bill within the 10-day period and Congress adjourns in a manner that prevents the bill from being returned.

In such circumstances, the legislation fails to become law without the president having to issue a formal veto or send it back to Congress.

Unlike a regular veto, a pocket veto cannot be overridden through the usual two-thirds vote.

If lawmakers still want to pursue the proposal, they must introduce the legislation again and take it through the entire legislative process.

Has Trump used his veto power before? Yes. Trump exercised presidential veto authority during his first term in the White House, rejecting more than 10 bills.

His previous use of the power demonstrates that he is willing to use the constitutional authority when legislation conflicts with his administration's priorities.

With Democrats potentially controlling Congress, the veto could once again become an important instrument in Trump's dealings with lawmakers.

Can Trump influence legislation before it reaches his desk? The president's influence over legislation is not limited to signing or rejecting bills.

The White House can also communicate its objections while Congress is still considering a proposal.

One mechanism is a Statement of Administration Policy (SAP), through which the administration outlines its position on pending legislation.

These statements can warn lawmakers that the president may veto a particular bill if it reaches the White House.

Such warnings can influence negotiations, encourage changes to proposed legislation or discourage lawmakers from pursuing measures that are unlikely to receive presidential approval.

What powers will Democrats have despite Trump's veto threat? Although Trump's veto authority could restrict Democratic legislative ambitions, gaining control of Congress would still give the party considerable power to scrutinise the administration.

Democrats could use their congressional majority and committee positions to:

Launch investigations: Examine decisions, policies and actions taken by the Trump administration.

Issue subpoenas: Compel individuals to provide documents or testify as part of authorised congressional investigations.

Summon administration officials: Call government officials to testify before congressional committees.

Examine federal spending: Scrutinise how government funds are allocated and used.

Hold public hearings: Bring controversial administration decisions under greater public and political scrutiny.

These oversight powers could become particularly significant if Democrats seek to investigate executive actions, government policies or alleged misconduct within federal agencies.

The bottom line A Democratic-controlled Congress could create significant political and legislative challenges for Trump, but it would not automatically weaken his constitutional authority.

The presidential veto gives him the ability to block legislation passed by lawmakers, while Congress can only overcome that obstacle by securing a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

As a result, the coming political battle may extend beyond the passage of bills, with investigations, congressional hearings, spending oversight and negotiations becoming important tools for Democrats to challenge the administration.