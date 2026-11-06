Child abuse material, photos with minors: Meghan's father Thomas Markle arrested in Florida

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, was arrested by federal agents in Florida on Friday charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to people familiar with the matter, the Associated Press reported. Thomas Markle with daughter and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

The 82-year-old was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to a US Justice Department official.

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What are the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr? The Daily Mail, which first reported the arrest, said Markle Sr was taken into custody at his senior living community in Lakeland, Florida, over allegations involving possession of child sexual abuse material.

The publication, citing unnamed sources, also reported that such material had been discovered in a storage unit in Mexico and in the Philippines.

Authorities in the Philippines, where Markle Sr previously lived, launched an investigation into the allegations last month.

British police also said last month that they would refer allegations concerning Markle Sr to overseas law enforcement agencies after discovering that the claims had not been forwarded to other authorities when they were initially received.

Markle Sr has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail that they were untrue and "sick lies."

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, in 2018, previously said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations against her father.