The UN climate summit in Antalya ended on Sunday without the political decision meant to sum up each year’s talks. It is the first such failure since Copenhagen in 2009, and the first since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015. At the end of the longest COP on record, which overran by more than 44 hours, the European Union, the UK and several of the most climate-vulnerable countries rejected a text that did not mention fossil fuels and had dropped a figure for adaptation finance. At the end of the longest COP on record, which overran by more than 44 hours, the European Union, the UK and several of the most climate-vulnerable countries rejected a text that did not mention fossil fuels and had dropped a figure for adaptation finance. (AFP) more

Few expected much from Antalya. The US left the Paris Agreement in January and sent no delegation, and many governments grappling with the war in Iran and an oil price shock had put energy security ahead of the transition. Even so, the collapse is a serious setback. It is the first failure of the Paris era, and the countries with the most to lose from warming were among those who refused to sign.

The rejected text set out the stakes itself. It conceded that warming will pass 1.5°C “in the next few years”, and that full delivery of current national plans would still leave the world about 2.6°C warmer. It cited estimates that developing countries need $305 billion a year to adapt. This was the year to agree a direction before the 2028 global stocktake, the five-yearly review of progress under Paris.

The Paris Agreement stands, but its worth depends on countries acting on it every year, and this year they kicked the can down the road for a full year. Global climate action also lost, for now, a programme for mountain regions and the glaciers millions depend on, work on how to measure and fund the pledge to triple adaptation finance, and talks on what countries must do once warming crosses 1.5°C. All of it has been put off to COP32 in Addis Ababa next year.

At 1.5°C, every deferred year of action raises the price of the next.