Australian man digs up gold nugget worth over $150,000 after spotting tiny ‘yellow dot’ in red dirt

An amateur prospector in the Australian outback has made the find of a lifetime after digging up a massive gold nugget valued at over $150,000. A gold nugget unearthed by a man in Australia. (Broken Hill Prospecting Supplies)

He was digging at the remote Mount Stuart station near Tibooburra in far northwestern New South Wales for several days. After going through his fair share of false starts, the man, who prefers not to be named, found the gold buried in red dirt.

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"You dig lots of rubbish … lots of lead bullets, old timer's nails, horseshoes, everything," he told ABC News.

He continued, “It wasn't a loud signal for the size of the piece that it is [but] once I got down to 100 [millimetres] or something like that, the machine was squealing,” adding, "It might have been on the first or second scrape I just seen this bright yellow dot in the centre of the hole."

A video of the man’s findings was also posted on Facebook. The clip shows the man panting as he digs the dirt. After some time, he picks up a big gold nugget.

"Look at that! I can't believe this, look at this!", the man is heard saying in video footage of the discovery.