Many Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving with the National Dog Show. The 25th National Dog Show started at 12pm ET/9am PT today at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City has been moved to Saturday because of severe weather, officials said. The parade will now begin at 8:30am ET on Saturday. The National Dog Show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thanksgiving. (Getty Images via AFP) more

National Dog Show takes the spotlight With the parade on hold, the 25th National Dog Show Presented by Purina is on TV today. As per Billboard, the show is hosted by John O'Hurley and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. More than 2,000 dogs from over 200 breeds are competing for "Best in Show" for 2026.

The show airs on NBC and Peacock from noon to 2pm local time on Thanksgiving Day.

Singer Kendal Conrad is set to perform the American national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner." According to her website, kendalconrad.com, she has sung the anthem for NBC's National Dog Show before.

Also read: Thanksgiving storm disrupts flights in New York, DC as 820 flights cancelled across US

What fans are saying Fans have shared their love for the show on social media.

“The national dog show may be the TV event of the year and people forget that,” wrote one user.

Another said, "The Thanksgiving Day Dog Show is the best event of the day. Cannot wait to see who takes the bone. And the chihuahua was robbed last year."

Others wrote, "the dog show is the best part of today" and “healing bc i can watch the thanksgiving national dog show again.”

One more fan said, “i love watching the national dog show.”

Another wrote, “Once a year I take the National Dog Show way too f--king seriously.”

Also read: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC postponed to Saturday due to bad weather forecast

Macy's parade moved to Saturday New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving parade is now postponed to Saturday.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration,” Macy's said on Wednesday.

According to NBC, a strong storm is forecast to hit the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day. The National Weather Service said the storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy's said, as per NBC.

The parade has been cancelled only three times since it began in 1924. These were in 1942, 1943 and 1944, because the materials for giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort.