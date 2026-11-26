In a first for Punjab, CT University inaugurated the three-day 9th Annual Conference of the Society for Alternatives to Animal Experiments (SAAE-India) on Thursday. Organised by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences in association with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), the November 26–28 conclave focuses on ethical and technology-driven alternatives to animal experimentation. The event aims to foster scientific exchange and industry partnerships to advance cruelty-free research. (HT) more

The inaugural ceremony opened with a welcome address by vice-chancellor Nitin Tandon, while Gautam Buddha University vice-chancellor Rana Pratap Singh attended as guest of honour. Addressing the gathering, SAAE-India president YK Gupta underscored the urgency of adopting humane, ethical research methodologies to replace animal testing.

Bringing together eminent scientists, academicians, and industry experts from India, the US, the UK, France, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, the forum features deliberations on artificial intelligence (AI), organ-on-chip technology, computational biology, toxicology, and new approach methodologies (NAMs).

CT University chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi and pro-chancellor Manbir Singh reiterated the institution’s commitment to research excellence and global academic collaboration. The event aims to foster scientific exchange and industry partnerships to advance cruelty-free research.