It was the second term at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun—a stage of training where the initial shock of discipline settles into a permanent, bone-deep fatigue. Our world revolved around the Tons river, specifically the downhill accommodation popularly known as the Gadda. Cadets in a jubilant mood during the pipping ceremony at the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), in Dehradun. (ANI FILE) more

The Gadda had its own battlefield physics. Our bicycles were built like armoured carriers—durable, graceless, and tactically unreliable. Riding down slopes was off-limits, and the brakes maintained open hostility toward acceleration. At the worst possible moment, they would seize in mechanical mutiny, turning routine movement into low-altitude sorties that ended in paperwork. More often than not, we pushed those iron beasts uphill and walked them down, grimly questioning our life choices with every step.

January had turned Dehradun into a Siberian training ground. Mussoorie’s lights glittered in the distance, with patches of snow catching the moonlight on the hills—a cold, deceptive beauty that offered zero comfort. During ‘meal collection’, three hours before the final run-back, we had a choice between hot food and sleep. Most of us picked the frozen ground. We dragged ourselves through a three-day exercise of tactical manoeuvres, no sleep, and a gruelling run-back. When a starving cadet passes up steaming dal for Morpheus, fatigue is officially critical and morale is on hold.

Back at the Academy, we hit our bunks like felled timber. After the company sergeant major’s customary ‘motivational’ check on our lineage, lights went out around 2200 hours. The draughty barrack felt like a tropical holiday in comparison. Just as sleep finally caught up with us at 0130 hours, an ambush hit: “All out! Swimming trunks!”

Brains stalled. Sanity had gone AWOL in the January chill. We stumbled out in a daze. One bright spark, running on pure survival instinct, pulled his trunks over his skin-coloured thermals—accidental camouflage, and the only extra layer anyone had left against what was coming.

We gathered in the freezing dark, a shivering, half-awake quick reaction team with teeth chattering like faulty radio sets. Waiting for us was the duty officer, a Major who looked calm, composed, and entirely unaffected by sub-zero weather or human misery. Without a word of preamble, he marched us to the firefighting pond—a five-foot-deep cemented tank that looked as though it had sworn a personal vendetta against mankind.

“Into the water,” he ordered crisply.

Nobody moved. It wasn’t defiance; our nerves had simply stopped talking to our legs. Then came the kicker: “Stay in till I return.” With a clean tactical withdrawal, the Major melted into the dark, leaving us to face the frost.

Then came a loud splash.

One unlucky cadet went in. Whether he lost his footing, stepped up, or got a friendly, brotherly shove from a mate remains classified. He came up seconds later, gasping like a fish that had just been double-crossed. His eyes were the size of dinner plates, and he was vibrating like an overloaded diesel generator—pure shock and awe.

In our half-asleep delirium, a polite clap went around. It wasn’t for his courage; it was pure relief that it wasn’t our turn. Our man in the water wasn’t impressed.

“Stop clapping, you donkeys!” he hissed. “First tell me who the hell pushed me?”

Whatever discipline was left fell apart. Silent laughter tore through the ranks—shoulders shaking, knees giving way. When the Major came back, we were standing in the water just as ordered, frozen, pruned, and oddly tight-knit. In that icy pond, the heart of soldiering stood out plain enough: The army is about surviving the ridiculous, side by side.

Nobody ever owned up to the shove back then. Yet at every course reunion, once the scotch starts flowing, someone always leans over and whispers, “It was me.”

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The writer is a Dehradun-based freelance contributor