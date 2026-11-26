For 39-year-old para-badminton player Ashwani Kumar and his 42-year-old wife Shabana, the journey towards building a better life through sports has also become an opportunity to help others realise their dreams. While working towards their own upliftment and creating resources for themselves, the couple is ensuring that a lack of money, equipment or training does not prevent underprivileged para athletes from competing. Their efforts have already yielded results, with seven of the eight players winning medals in their respective events on Thursday. (HT) more

The couple recently trained eight players from economically weaker backgrounds for the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions being held at Shastri Badminton Hall. With little or no previous sporting experience, these players received free coaching and equipment to prepare for the tournament.

Their efforts have already yielded results, with seven of the eight players winning medals in their respective events on Thursday.

Among the medal winners are 29-year-old Jagjit Singh and 46-year-old Kuldeep Singh, who work as food delivery executives to earn their livelihood. Jagjit, who competed in the WH1 category, won bronze medals in men’s singles and men’s doubles. Alongside managing his studies, he works as a delivery executive to support himself. Kuldeep, competing in the WH2 category, secured a bronze medal in men’s doubles.

Another player, 45-year-old Pawan Kumar, who also competed in the WH2 category, won bronze in men’s doubles. He earlier worked as a food delivery executive but had to give up the job after his specially designed bicycle broke down.

“I used to have a bicycle designed for specially-abled people, but after it broke down, I could not afford to buy another one. This forced me to leave my delivery job, and I eventually opened a small kiosk to earn a living,” he said.

The list of achievers also includes 38-year-old Rohit Kumar, who won bronze in men’s doubles in the WH2 category, and 28-year-old Ajay Kumar, who competed in WH1. Ajay had an impressive outing, winning silver medals in men’s singles and men’s doubles, along with a bronze in mixed doubles.

Among the women, 38-year-old Amandeep Kaur stood out with a silver medal in women’s singles and a gold in women’s doubles. A single woman who earns her livelihood through tailoring, she too had limited access to sporting resources before receiving support from the couple.

“All these players had no sports background and no resources, but they keenly wanted to participate in the games. We provided them two hours of training daily for nearly 10 days and also arranged all the equipment so that a lack of resources would not stop them from participating,” he said.

The couple also competed in the championship and added several medals to their own tally. Ashwani, who participated in the WH2 category, won silver in men’s singles and bronze in mixed doubles. Shabana, also competing in the same category, had an impressive performance, winning gold medals in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.