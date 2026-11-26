Despite strict measures to prevent the smuggling of narcotics into Ludhiana Central Jail, a case of drugs being brought into the prison has come to light. A man who had visited his brother lodged in the jail allegedly handed over the contraband to him during a meeting. The following day, acting on the jail superintendent’s directions, the jail staff conducted a surprise search of the barracks and recovered 45 grams of a blue-coloured narcotic substance from an inmate’s possession. During the search, 45 grams of narcotic substance was recovered from his possession. (HT) more

Following a complaint by the jail authorities, the Division Number 7 police have registered a case against the two brothers under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and 48 (iii) of the Prisons Act.

According to information, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Sukhpal Singh, in his complaint to the police, stated that a surprise checking operation was being conducted inside the prison when undertrial prisoner Shamsher Singh was searched. During the search, 45 grams of narcotic substance was recovered from his possession.

During questioning about the recovery, it emerged that his brother, Sukhjinder Singh, had allegedly handed him the contraband during a meeting at the jail.

The police have registered a case against Shamsher Singh, an undertrial prisoner and resident of Gagan Nagar, Daba, and his brother Sukhjinder Singh, also a resident of Gagan Nagar, Daba.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain how the narcotic substance was brought into the jail.