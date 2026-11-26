The Enforcement Directorate on Nov 26 said it had attached assets worth more than ₹545 crore, including a farmhouse located in south Delhi, belonging to one of the promoters of Gurugram-based realty company Vatika Group in a money laundering case linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers. The Enforcement Directorate on Nov 26 said it had attached assets worth more than ₹545 crore, including a farmhouse located in south Delhi, belonging to one of the promoters of Gurugram-based realty company Vatika Group (Representational photo) (HT File) more

The properties belong to Anil Bhalla, chairman-cum-managing director of the Vatika Group, his wife Kanchan Bhalla, Anil Bhalla Family Trust-I, Kanchan Bhalla Family Trust and other group companies.

A farmhouse belonging to Kanchan Bhalla in the Sultanpur Farms area of Mehrauli in Delhi has also been attached as part of the provisional attachment order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The total value of the attached assets is ₹545.96 crore, the central agency said in a statement.

Anil Bhalla and another promoter of the company, Gautam Bhalla, were arrested by the ED in September. They are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

The ED case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR against the Vatika Group and the said promoters, alleging fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots, double selling of plots and other related offences.

Between 2010 and 2012, seven purchaser entities paid ₹266.95 crore, representing the entire sale consideration, upfront to Vatika Limited for residential plots in its projects Vatika India Next (Sectors 84/85) and Vatika India Next-2 (Sector 88A), Gurugram, the ED alleged.

Plot-wise agreements were executed in 2014 and 2015.

The agency said the project layouts were subsequently revised, the originally allotted plots were renumbered or relocated, and the project land continued to be allotted and sold to different purchasers.

"In Vatika India Next-2, not a single plot out of about 1.10 lakh sq. yds. purchased for approximately ₹90 crore has been delivered even after about 14 years, while delivery in Vatika India Next has been only partial," the ED said.

Thus, "substantial" portions of the plots valued at ₹140.73 crore remain "undelivered" even today, it said.