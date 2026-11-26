Slug: Unsafe for heavy vehicular traffic Serious structural defects have been flagged in the road over bridge in front of Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

BQ: The work on strengthening the bridge is a priority and will be done as soon as possible – Damanjit Singh Mann, MC commissioner

The Railways has alerted the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) that the 51-year-old Jagraon Bridge is unsafe for heavy vehicular traffic, warning that continued movement of heavy vehicles could trigger a structural failure.

In a “most urgent” communication on November 7 to the MCL commissioner, the assistant divisional engineer (ADEN), Northern Railway, Ludhiana, Manoj Kumar Meena, flagged serious structural defects in the road over bridge (ROB) in front of Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

According to the letter to the MCL chief, a railway inspection found wide cracks have developed in the lower portions of several bridge piers, while minor cracks have appeared at the top where the bridge bearings rest. Officials also noted that reinforcement steel in the abutments has become exposed at the base, and the foundation and substructure—including some piers—are showing signs of deterioration.

The letter noted that the ROB was constructed in 1975, and has now deteriorated considerably due to ageing and continuous vehicular loading, urging the civic body to take immediate precautionary measures to avert a risk to public safety.

Built with an estimated service life of 40 to 50 years, the bridge handled around 20,000 vehicles daily in 1975—a load that has now surged exponentially. Concerns over the key corridor have been mounting since a retaining wall of the bridge ramp collapsed during last year’s monsoon.

Uncontrolled vegetation on the retaining walls, bird feeding, rodent activity, and issues linked to the nearby fish market have further compounded maintenance challenges.

“We already witnessed the collapse of a retaining wall on the bridge ramp last year during the rainy season. Uncontrolled vegetation growing on retaining walls, along with issues arising from bird feeding, the fish market and rodent activity, further add to the maintenance concerns. The MCL and the concerned authorities must treat this as a priority infrastructure and public safety issue,” said member, Punjab State Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma.

He stressed that rather than opting for temporary repairs, the MCL should engage reputed technical institutions such as RITES or IIT Roorkee to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment and prepare a long-term plan for the strengthening, rehabilitating, and widening of the bridge.

“The involvement of the Punjab government and the department of local government is essential to ensure the necessary technical guidance, interdepartmental coordination and financial support. We must act today to secure this vital infrastructure for Ludhiana’s future, rather than wait for another major incident,” he cautioned.

Following the railway alert, social activist Arvind Sharma, filed an urgent complaint with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) chairperson on Thursday, alleging administrative negligence.

Pointing out that active railway lines run directly beneath the bridge and Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib is located nearby, Sharma warned that any collapse could lead to a catastrophic accident endangering thousands of commuters and train passengers. He alleged that authorities were delaying concrete safety measures in the name of expert consultations.

Sharma urged the commission to seek an immediate action-taken report from the MCL commissioner, order an independent safety audit, restrict or suspend heavy traffic if warranted, and fix responsibility for any delay. Copies of the complaint have also been sent to the Punjab governor, the local government minister, and senior officials of the local government department.

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann inspected the bridge on Wednesday and issued orders to expedite the overall project for adding strength to the existing structure.

The civic body is working on a project for strengthening retaining walls, drainage, removal of wild growth and deep-rooted trees and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College has been roped in for consultancy.

The MC commissioner said, “The work on strengthening the bridge is a priority and will be done as soon as possible”.