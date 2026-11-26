The Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) is likely to miss the November deadline for completing one of the two proposed e-bus depots, as a 3.5-acre plot at Ghora Colony remains partially occupied by the police, which has parked seized vehicles on the land. The construction of E-bus depot in progress in Ghoda colony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

Despite repeated requests to the police to vacate the site, the civic body is yet to get possession of the entire plot. The MCL, however, has started construction on the available portion, with around 20% of the work completed so far.

Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta, who is overseeing the project, said the civic body was in touch with the police authorities to get the land vacated.

The two depots are being developed under the Centre’s PM-eBus Sewa scheme to support a planned fleet of 100 electric buses for Ludhiana. The Ghora Colony depot, which will accommodate 70 buses, has an estimated cost of ₹12.33 crore, while the 30-bus-capacity depot on Hambran Road is being developed at a cost of ₹5.82 crore.

Both facilities are to be equipped with bus sheds, charging stations, maintenance workshops and administrative buildings. Each depot will have a charging station capable of charging 30 buses at a time. The Hambran Road depot is scheduled to be completed by November 30, said SE Sham Lal Gupta.

Reacting to the delay, BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin criticised the AAP government and the MC, alleging that the project had suffered due to administrative apathy. He said the Ghora Colony depot, being built at a cost of ₹12.33 crore, was only 20% complete, with work stalled for months. The Hambran Road depot, costing ₹5.82 crore, had also missed its November deadline. Sarin further claimed that the civic body is yet to finalise bus routes, stoppages and timetables for the seven proposed routes spanning 152 km.

Gupta said that the Union government had already selected a contractor for the buses and the civic body will start receiving the buses by next year.

DCP (rural) Gursewak Singh said, “We will talk to the municipal corporation and find out a solution.”