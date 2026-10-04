A’ja Wilson’s teammate hits back on Fever GM Amber Cox's defense of Indiana fanbase; ‘false statement’
Indiana Fever GM and COO Amber Cox mentioned that no fan has ever been removed from the arena for violating the WNBA Code of Conduct.
The Indiana Fever’s season ended Thursday, but an incident from their first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces has reignited the conversation surrounding the team’s fanbase and its conduct during games.
During Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aces star A’ja Wilson became involved in a heated exchange with a spectator and was assessed a technical foul following the confrontation. The incident was not the first to raise questions about the behavior of Fever fans, bringing renewed attention to the subject.
Fever GM defends Fever fanbase
Fever GM and COO Amber Cox, however, strongly defended Indiana’s supporters during the franchise’s end-of-season press conference on Saturday.
"The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop, especially with members of the media… who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” Cox said.
She also highlighted the international and nationwide reach of the Fever fanbase, saying supporters from 57 countries and all 50 states have attended games in Indiana. The Fever GM added that no fan has ever been removed from the arena for violating the WNBA Code of Conduct.
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"I think during the playoff series, there were some narratives around our fanbase that just frankly are not true, and I thought it was important to say that no one has ever violated that fan code of conduct. We take it very seriously. We understand that there is a line. People are held accountable if they cross it, and they should be. But we have a great fanbase," Cox explained.
Brianna Turner responds to Cox
Cox’s comments caught the attention of former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays alongside Wilson with the Aces. Turner took to X to directly challenge the Fever executive’s assessment of the fanbase.
"This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase," Turner tweeted.
The 30-year-old clarified that she was not referring to every Indiana supporter, but argued that the behavior has become a recurring issue.
"While it’s not all Indy fans, it’s certainly a trend. To say the attacks have “no basis in reality” is disingenuous," the Aces No. 21 added.
What happened between Wilson and Fever fans?
The discussion follows the confrontation involving Wilson during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 99-89 defeat to Indiana in Game 2. With just over four minutes remaining, the Aces forward approached a spectator shortly after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was called for a foul on Wilson.
The spectator reportedly stood up and pointed toward Wilson, prompting the Aces star to walk toward him.
"You don't point at me, you don't point at me," Wilson told the fan as she approached him.
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Wilson’s teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus immediately stepped in, while Kierstan Bell left the Las Vegas bench to help separate Wilson and the spectator.
Arena security subsequently escorted the fan away from his seat before he was later permitted to return to the arena. Wilson, meanwhile, received a technical foul for leaving the playing area during the confrontation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More