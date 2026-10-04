A’ja Wilson’s teammate hits back on Fever GM Amber Cox's defense of Indiana fanbase; ‘false statement’

The Indiana Fever’s season ended Thursday, but an incident from their first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces has reignited the conversation surrounding the team’s fanbase and its conduct during games. Fever GM Amber Cox strongly defended Indiana’s supporters during the franchise’s end-of-season press conference. (L - Instagram @_breezybriii; R - X @AmberLCox)

During Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aces star A’ja Wilson became involved in a heated exchange with a spectator and was assessed a technical foul following the confrontation. The incident was not the first to raise questions about the behavior of Fever fans, bringing renewed attention to the subject.

Fever GM defends Fever fanbase Fever GM and COO Amber Cox, however, strongly defended Indiana’s supporters during the franchise’s end-of-season press conference on Saturday.

"The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop, especially with members of the media… who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” Cox said.

She also highlighted the international and nationwide reach of the Fever fanbase, saying supporters from 57 countries and all 50 states have attended games in Indiana. The Fever GM added that no fan has ever been removed from the arena for violating the WNBA Code of Conduct.

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"I think during the playoff series, there were some narratives around our fanbase that just frankly are not true, and I thought it was important to say that no one has ever violated that fan code of conduct. We take it very seriously. We understand that there is a line. People are held accountable if they cross it, and they should be. But we have a great fanbase," Cox explained.

Brianna Turner responds to Cox Cox’s comments caught the attention of former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays alongside Wilson with the Aces. Turner took to X to directly challenge the Fever executive’s assessment of the fanbase.

"This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase," Turner tweeted.