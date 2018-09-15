Priyanka Chopra’s flirty wink, kissy face outshine Nick Jonas’ moustache look in new Instagram pic

Priyanka Chopra could never look bad doing anything. On Saturday, the actor shared a photo with fiancé Nick Jonas and a few close friends, in which she gets goofy and tries to do the whole sassy wink thing. Thankfully, Priyanka has enough sass and this winking actually kind of works. She also showed off her flirty side, and killer cheekbones, by pulling a kissy face.

Priyanka wrote, “Fun night. Fun people” along with the photo on Instagram. It is impossible to look at this fun candid-y selfie of Nick and Priyanka without grinning broadly, also because of Nick’s brand new thin moustache:

Both Nick and Priyanka know how to have a laugh, as seen in the photos from their latest trip to Los Angeles. After their recent Mexico trip, Priyanka and Nick have taken their love to Los Angeles. They were spotted with their close friends, including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer and Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia, on Wednesday. A few loved-up photos of the engaged couple walking hand-in-hand, snuggling up, laughing and chatting are all over social media.

Always one to be fashion conscious, Priyanka looked elegant but comfortable as she strutted along in a hot pink jumpsuit. Just look at the chemistry between Priyanka and Nick:

Priyanka and Nick made their engagement official on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony in which their families participated as well. It was held at her residence. Later, they posted pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profiles and let the world know. The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2018, and met at the 2017 Met Gala. Dating rumours began swirling after Priyanka and the American singer arrived to the 2017 event together, both decked in Ralph Lauren.

The pair recently had a public date night at one of New York Fashion Week’s biggest events, the 50th anniversary celebration for Ralph Lauren. The couple didn’t hold back either while posing on the red carpet: They were all over each other, being tastefully cuddly. Priyanka and Nick also shared their fun adventures on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with her Shonali Bose film, The Sky is Pink, in which she stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

