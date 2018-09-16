Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kiss publicly for the first time, celebrate his birthday in LA stadium. Watch video

Marking another appearance together, Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday, were spotted at a stadium in Los Angeles. And the engaged couple certainly didn't hold back on some serious PDA.

After championing their romance all over the globe — from Mumbai to Mexico and Singapore — Priyanka and Nick are in LA, where the duo is having a birthday celebration with their close friends and family. Now, new pics of Priyanka and Nick show them flaunting their romance even further.

While at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, where Nick performed at a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels, the couple leaned in for a sweet kiss onstage, all the while being surrounded by thousands of cheering fans. While Priyanka went bold in a bright red dress, Nick sported blue casuals. The duo was joined by Nick’s brother, singer Joe Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick are obviously not shy about showing their affection. Just a few days ago, the couple was spotted holding hands, snuggling up and laughing while having dinner with their friends Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer and Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often spotted together.

Priyanka, 36, helped her fiancé ring in his 26th birthday on Sunday with an outing in Anaheim, just outside Los Angeles, where they have been vacationing. The couple kicked off Nick’s birthday festivities early by celebrating with their close friends and family, including Nick’s brother, Joe.

Priyanka posted a photo on her Instagram and captioned it, “Birthday Hang.” In the Instagram, Nick and Priyanka are surrounded by a large group of friends with a few of them, including Joe, inexplicably holding large wads of cash. For the festivities, Priyanka looked chic in a rust ensemble and tied her hair in a sophisticated updo to reveal her glowing skin, while Nick wore a casual grey tee.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates fiance Nick Jonas’s birthday in style.

Priyanka also shared a series of photos on her Instagram story, including a side shot of Nick beaming, with the caption, “Birthday weekend begins”. The Right Now singer also posted a photo to his social media accounts of him clad in red Angels apparel getting ready to take a swing at bat. “Baseball is cool,” he captioned the picture of him.

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of Nick Jonas as his birthday weekend began.

Nick Jonas enjoying a game of baseball on his birthday.

Priyanka and Nick made their engagement official on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony in which their families participated as well. It was held at her residence. Later, they posted pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profiles and let the world know. The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2018, and met at the 2017 Met Gala. Dating rumours began swirling after Priyanka and the American singer arrived to the 2017 event together, both decked in Ralph Lauren.

