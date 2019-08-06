Parineeti Chopra doesn’t talk about pay parity because ‘girls make up for it with endorsements’, Twitter users call her shallow

bollywood

Actor Parineeti Chopra has said that she doesn’t talk about the pay gap in Bollywood because she feels women make up for it by doing more endorsements than men. Parineeti’s comments have been criticised online as being ‘shallow’.

Parineeti made the comments in an episode of Tapecast, where she was promoting her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She said, “I always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I only got this much. But then we make it up with endorsements. Girls do a lot of endorsements so we kind of make it up. So that is why I never talk about it (pay parity) because the boys don’t do as many endorsements as girls. I hope I’m right. We do so many beauty commercials and hair commercials like so many brands and I think we kind of cover it up.”

Actors such as Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu have, in the past, spoken about the necessity of equal pay in the industry.

who cares about pay parity when you can do beauty and hair commercials 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/vk36eCeiqE — zara (@reigningbhatt) August 5, 2019

Parineeti’s comments didn’t go down too well on social media. “Who cares about pay parity when you can do beauty and hair commercials,” one Twitter user wrote. “Lol. And clearly she is ok with it!” wrote another.

Here are some more reactions:

Has she lost it 🙄🙄 — Amit (@DrAmit_79) August 6, 2019

I can’t sympathise with her anymore. Blame it on her dumb behavior and her poor choice of films — half of 2019 (@taimurism) August 5, 2019

Lol. And clearly she is ok with it!

Look at him trying to control his amusement at her absolute ignorance since he endorses MyGlamm - the cosmetic brand ! #FacePalm — Gunj (@gunjangovani) August 6, 2019

So basically you are working more to "make up" for the lesser pay. She said it herself.. But couldn't hear herself it seems. — Maaya (@mohmaaya) August 5, 2019

Parineeti also provided some insight into how much she made for her debut film, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl. She said she made Rs 5 lakh for appearing in a supporting role in the film, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She said that for her third film, Shuddh Desi Romance, Aditya Chopra hiked her fee himself. She said that several times, she couldn’t argue for more money, even though she felt she deserved it. She said that she has seen the paychecks of her male co-stars, who sometimes make four times what she does, despite being on roughly the same level as her.

Parineeti in the same interview had also spoken about having experienced a distressing phase in her life, and how she overcame it. “I stopped eating, sleeping well, didn’t have any friends at that time. I never met people. I cut off touch with everyone including my family,” she’d said.

