Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide in Hyderabad, suspected infidelity: report

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:49 IST

TV actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti reportedly committed suicide late Tuesday night. A HansIndia report said Bharti, who was working at a private firm, was upset with Madhu’s profession as it would make him return late at night.

Madhu married Bharati in 2015 . Bharti stayed with her in-laws at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad, it added. Media reports suggest that Madhu and Bharti often fought over his work hours and Bharti even suspected him of having an affair with a co-star.

The report claimed that Madhu told wife Bharti that he was going to the gym and later went for the shoot of a TV show on Tuesday around 10 am. She called up the actor and asked him to return home, threatening to end her life. Prakash reportedly ignored it and found her hanging by the ceiling fan, inside her room when he returned home around 7.30 pm.

The police are investigating the matter and have recorded Madhu’s statement. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital.

Madhu has worked in the popular SS Rajamouli film Baahubali, apart from TV serials.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:48 IST