Inside Manish Malhotra’s house party with Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal. See pics

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:12 IST

Designer Manish Malhotra threw a star-studded bash for Bollywood celebrities at his residence on Tuesday after unveiling his new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. Katrina Kaif, who walked the ramp for the designer in a an embroidered lehenga and a silk blouse, made a stunning appearance at the party as well. Several other actors including Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde and others were also in attendance.

Katrina later changed to a pink corset dress for the bash. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Aparshakti Khurana also attended the party and were seen in casuals. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Karisma Kapoor were spotted in black party wear.

Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah and Karisma Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja chose a silver blazer dress paired with high-ankle boots for the party. Amrita Arora chose a glittery jumpsuit with ruffled sleeves. Warina Hussain, who had made her debut with Loveyatri, was spotted in a pink ethnic attire. Daisy Shah, however, turned up in a powder blue sari.

Arpita Khan, Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry, Kanika Kapoor and Daisy Shah at Manish Malhotra’s party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vicky Kaushal, Aparshakti Khurana, Karan Tacker and Punit Malhotra at Manish Malhotra’s party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sooraj Pancholi, Warina Hussain and Katrina Kaif at Manish Malhotra’s party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted at Manish’s house party were Arpita Khan Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, TV actor Karan Tacker, filmmaker Punit Malhotra, singers Sophie Choudry and Kanika Kapoor.

Amrita later shared a few pictures of her funtime with BFF Karisma on her Instagram stories. Karan, too, shared a picture with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Katrina as they partied together.

Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor strike a pose (left) Karan Johar clicks a selfie with Katrina Kaif (right).

Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry, Chitrangada Singh and Pooja Hegde line up for a picture at Lakme Fashion Week.

Karan was recently accused by SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa of throwing a drug-fuelled party at his residence last month for his industry friends: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and many others.

The filmmaker however turned down the conspiracy theory as ‘baseless’ in a recent interview to Rajeev Masand. He said, “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:10 IST