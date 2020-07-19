e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Mahesh Babu lauds Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, team overjoyed

Mahesh Babu lauds Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, team overjoyed

Mahesh Babu praised Tamil film Oh My Kadavule for its performances, writing and direction.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:16 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahesh Babu praised Oh My Kadavule on Twitter.
Mahesh Babu praised Oh My Kadavule on Twitter.
         

Actor Mahesh Babu has heaped praise on Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, calling it a brilliantly written and directed film. Released earlier this year, Oh My Kadavule has been directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing the God in a cameo role.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

 

Seeing Mahesh’s appreciative tweet, the team couldn’t contain their excitement. Director Ashwath thanked Mahesh Babu for the appreciation. “Sir! Oh My God! You made my day. From being your fan to get such words from you is like. Mind blocked sir (sic),” Ashwath tweeted.

Ritika Singh tweeted: “Oh My God! Is this for real? Thank you so much sir! This means a lot coming from you. What a day! (sic).” Ashok Selvan tweeted: “Definitely my Oh My Kadavule moment. Thank you so much sir! Big fan. I’m literally dancing here (sic).”

Oh My Kadavule is centered on Ashok Selvan, who is given another chance by god to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. The film was a multiplex hit and is all set to be remade in Telugu soon.

The Telugu remake rights were acquired even before the release of Oh My Kadavule, which is one of the most successful Tamil films of 2020 so far.

