e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nivin Pauly unveils first look of new Malayalam film Padavettu, see poster

Nivin Pauly unveils first look of new Malayalam film Padavettu, see poster

Nivin Pauly shared his first look from the Malayalam film Padavettu with a new poster and wrote, “As long as humans are there, the fight will continue.”

regional-movies Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:05 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu poster.
Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu poster.
         

Actor Nivin Pauly on Sunday unveiled the first look of his new Malayalam film Padavettu, which also stars Manju Warrier and Aditi Balan. “Conflict, struggle and survival. As long as humans are there, the fight will continue. Revealing the first look of Padavettu from Sunny Wayn productions. Written and directed by Liju Krishna,” Nivin tweeted.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier. Interestingly, Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with her award-winning performance in Tamil film Aruvi, has been roped in to play the lead.

 

Deepak D Menon is cranking the lens and Shefeek Muhamed Ali is managing the edits. Govind Vasantha, who has won hearts with his songs in 96, will give music for the film.

Nivin currently has two more projects in his kitty, including Rajeev Ravi’s big budget Malayalam historical drama Thuramukham. The shoot of Thuramukham was wrapped up in January 2020. However, its release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nivin also has a Malayalam film titled Bismi Special in the offing. The project was announced a few days ago and it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi. He was last seen on screen in Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon, which received critical acclaim after being screened at several international film festivals. Moothon is about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Alternating between scenes of bracing violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep. Moothon has been co-written and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has penned the Hindi dialogues in the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In