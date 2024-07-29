 Nayanthara reacts after backlash from The Liver Doc on post: ‘Don’t argue with stupid people' - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nayanthara reacts after backlash from The Liver Doc on post: ‘Don’t argue with stupid people'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 29, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Nayanthara deleted the post from her Instagram account on the health benefits of drinking hibiscus tea. The actor has now reacted to the backlash.

Nayanthara shared a post about drinking hibiscus tea and the health benefits of doing so on Instagram and called the beverage a cure for everything from diabetes to acne. Soon, hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, called her out for misleading her fans. Now Nayanthara has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories which seems to be a response to the backlash. (Also read: Nayanthara deletes post listing ‘benefits’ of hibiscus tea after backlash from The Liver Doc: ‘Absolute BS, quackery’)

Nayanthara has indirectly responded to the criticism over her post.(Instagram)
Nayanthara has indirectly responded to the criticism over her post.(Instagram)

Nayanthara's post

Nayanthara shared a quote post, which read: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” It is originally said by author Mark Twain.

Nayanthara via Instagram Stories.
Nayanthara via Instagram Stories.

Nayanthara on Hibiscus tea

In her now-deleted post, Nayanthara had credited her health care expert Munmun Ganeriwal and said, “Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness. P.S. anyone who needs the recipe can check with @munmun.ganeriwal. Stay healthy. Stay happy."

Reacting to the post on his X account, The Liver Doc said: “If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven.”

He further said that there was no apology from Nayanthara after she deleted the post. “Post deleted. But no apology. No accountability. Like a surgical strike on public health. Need laws to curb this kind of behavior from celebrities community and empower and support registered medical practitioners (non-Ayush) to provide evidence-based scientific education to improve informed public health choices,” he said.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nayanthara reacts after backlash from The Liver Doc on post: 'Don't argue with stupid people'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
