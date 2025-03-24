L2 Empuraan advance booking: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film crosses Lucifer's day 1 collection

L2 Empuraan advance booking: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan’s advance booking has already crossed the day 1 collection of its prequel, the 2019 film Lucifer. According to Sacnilk, the sequel has collected ₹9.6 crore gross in India so far and is expected to have a massive opening. (Also Read: Interview | Mohanlal says even if superstar culture ends in Indian cinema, 'there will always be great actors') L2 Empuraan advance booking: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the sequel to Lucifer.

L2 Empuraan advance booking collection

The website reported that L2 Empuraan has brought in ₹9.6 crore in advance bookings so far in India and ₹30 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Prithviraj shared a poster claiming that the film has already grossed more than ₹58 crore worldwide for its opening weekend.

The film also sold over 645K tickets in 24 hours, with 96.14k tickets selling within one hour on BookMyShow. For context, Lucifer had brought in ₹6.10 crore net on its opening day in India and ₹77 crore gross in its lifetime.

In India, it has sold 488781 tickets in Malayalam, 10801 in Malayalam IMAX, 14497 in Telugu, 4205 in Tamil and 302 in Kannada. The Hindi numbers have yet to come.

About L2 Empuraan

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, L2 Empuraan boasts a star cast that includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is expected to delve deeper into the legend of the mysterious Khureshi Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal. When the sequel faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, writer Murali Gopy took the time to expand the film’s scale.

L2 Empuraan will be released in theatres on March 27 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Touted to be one of the costliest films made in Mollywood, it remains to be seen how much the film will collect.