Vikram is the pride of Tamil cinema, says SJ Suryah; calls Veera Dheera Sooran 'a Hollywood-like film made in Tamil'

After director Pa Ranjith’s Thangaalan in 2024, Tamil star ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is back with director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran. The movie, set to release on March 27, had its audio launch and trailer release in Chennai on Thursday. Speaking at the event, director-turned-actor SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist in the film, told the audience that he was very excited for this film as this was his first combination with Vikram. (Also read: SJ Suryah: The superstar south villain that every hero wants) SJ Suryah is working with Vikram in Veera Dheera Sooran.

SJ Suryah on Veera Dheera Sooran

“Veera Dheera Sooran is a typical SU Arun Kumar film. As I said, he is a big Martin Scorsese fan. The movie is a Hollywood-like film made in Tamil with local sensibilities. I really enjoyed working in this film,” stated the Game Changer actor. “Arun Kumar changed the mode of my acting. After I did a shot, he would come sit next to me and say ‘this was good but let’s do this differently’. You will see a new, different SJ Suryah in this movie. You can either be a star in a film or the antagonist – I’m an antagonist and a protagonist but also always a nayagan (actor).”

Veera Dheera Sooran has an ensemble cast that includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, Ramesh Indhira, Pavel Navageethan, and others. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music, Theni Eswar is the director of photography, and Prasanna GK handles the editing. This Vikram-starrer is produced by Riya Shibu, producer Shibu Thameens’ daughter, under HR Pictures' banner.

SJ Suryah on working with Vikram

SJ Suryah added, “It’s a different film and all of us who worked on the film ensured we delivered exactly what the director wanted. Arun Kumar is not just a good director but also a good human being. Such people are rare in the world. This is the first time I am working with Chiyaan Vikram. What a lovely actor. He’s a highly talented actor and a star – someone who has effectively combined both. He’s the pride of the Tamil film industry.”

Veera Dheera Sooran is an action thriller being made in two parts. The second part will be released on March 27, while the prequel has not yet gone on floors.