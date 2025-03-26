Mohanlal says he does not compete with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth; shares their reactions to L2 Empuraan

Actor Mohanlal has revealed that he shared the trailer of his upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, with Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking with News18, Mohanlal also shared how Rajinikanth reacted to watching the trailer. He said that the actors "genuinely appreciated" the trailer. (Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar) Mohanlal talked about Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and his upcoming film L2 Empuraan.

Mohanlal talks about Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth

Talking about garnering praises from Amitabh and Rajinikanth, Mohanlal said, “It’s not competition but appreciation. I sent the trailer to Amitabh Bachchan saab. Rajini sir called me and I had a chat with him. He told me, ‘What have you done? Oh my god!’ They genuinely appreciated our trailer. It didn’t come from a place of them wanting to make another film that’s better than ours."

Mohanlal on L2: Empuraan

“What we’ve spent on the film is showing, and that’s a very important thing. As a producer, Rajini sir could easily capture and understand this aspect. He told me, ‘You all have spent so much on the film and I can see that.’ It’s not like he watched the trailer and just tweeted about it saying how great it is. His compliment was true and came straight from his heart. It came after he watched the trailer," added Mohanlal.

About L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. The first instalment, Lucifer, released in 2019, was a massive success.

As per the trailer, the second part of the film delves into a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly produced this project under their respective banners, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film is set to hit theatres on March 27. L2: Empuraan marks the third time collaboration between Mohanlal and Prithviraj after Lucifer and Bro Daddy.