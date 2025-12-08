Dileep emotionally hugs wife Kavya Madhavan and daughter at Aluva home after acquittal in 2017 assault case

Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 case of sexual assault of a South Indian actress on Monday. After the Ernakulam Principal Sessions delivered the verdict, the actor received a grand welcome at his home in Aluva by his wife, Kavya Madhavan, and their daughter, Mahalakshmi. (Also Read: ‘Manju Warrier first suggested conspiracy against me’: Dileep blames ex-wife in 1st statement after acquittal) Dileep was seen having an emotional reunion with his wife, Kavya Madhavan, after the acquittal.

Dileep hugs Kavya Madhavan emotionally

Pictures of Dileep hugging his family in joy have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the Malayalam actor can be seen holding Mahalakshmi close as Kavya greets him with a wide smile on her face. Some pictures also show him holding both his wife and daughter close to him.

Numerous other family members can also be seen gathered around them, congratulating Dileep on his acquittal. The family also took photographs together. His fans distributed sweets and burst crackers in front of his home and near the courthouse to celebrate the verdict.

Kerala government to appeal against verdict

After the court acquitted Dileep and three others in the 2017 assault case and found six others, including Pulsar Suni, guilty, the Kerala government has decided to appeal against the verdict. This comes after the Malayalam film industry appeared divided over the verdict, with some showing support for Dileep and others standing in solidarity with the survivor in the case.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev said that he has discussed the appeal matter with the state Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, and extended support to the actress. “Though those who were directly involved in the crime were found guilty by the court, it was not the verdict everyone expected,” he told reporters, adding, “The prosecution has been directed to initiate further proceedings in this regard.”

Dileep was accused of orchestrating the assault of an actress after she reportedly informed his ex-wife Manju Warrier of his alleged affair with his now-wife Kavya. Dileep and Manju married in 1998 and divorced in 2015. They have a daughter named Meenakshi. He married Kavya in 2016, and they have a daughter, Mahalakshmi.