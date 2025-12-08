Kerala government to appeal against verdict acquitting Malayalam actor Dileep in 2017 assault case of actress

On Monday, Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted along with three others, while six others were found guilty of assaulting a South Indian actress in 2017. The Kerala government said that it will appeal against the verdict. State Law Minister P Rajeev said the survivor didn't get complete justice through the present verdict. (Also Read: ‘Manju Warrier first suggested conspiracy against me’: Dileep blames ex-wife in 1st statement after acquittal) Malayalam actor Dileep leaves the Ernakulam district court following his acquittal in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a South Indian actress.(PTI)

Kerala government to appeal against verdict in 2017 assault case

"Though those who were directly involved in the crime were found guilty by the court, it was not the verdict everyone expected," Rajeev told reporters shortly after the court acquitted the actor in the case. "The state government has always stood strongly with the survivor, and that will be continued," he added, as per PTI.

Pointing to the strong stand taken by the prosecution, he said it had even submitted a five-volume argument note to the court regarding the case. "The government has decided to go on appeal against the verdict. I have already spoken to the Chief Minister and the DGP regarding this matter. The prosecution has been directed to initiate further proceedings in this regard," he added.

Film industry split over the verdict

Meanwhile, film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Suresh Kumar expressed happiness over Dileep being acquitted in the case. Suresh said the trauma that Dileep and his family went through all these years was beyond imagination, and he received justice now.

Unnikrishnan, also the general secretary of FEFKA, stated that in view of the judgment, its directors' union has been asked to make a decision on the membership of Dileep, who had been expelled from it earlier due to allegations.

However, many actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal, who are close to the survivor, have assured her of their continuous support through social media. A large number of netizens also posted stories with the hashtag "avalkkoppam" (with her).

Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 case

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions on Monday acquitted Dileep in the sensational case. The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty. Apart from Dileep, the court acquitted three others in the case.

The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the lengthy trial on November 25. The assault on the multi-lingual actress after the miscreants forced their way into the car she was travelling in and kept it under their control for two hours, had shaken the conscience of the Kerala society.

The ten accused who faced trial are Sunil, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, actor Dileep (real name P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil, and Sharath. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, after the probe team found that the prime accused, Sunil, had allegedly sent a letter to him from jail.

With inputs from PTI