Dileep, Kavya Madhavan share first glimpse of daughter, see picture

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:53 IST

Actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, who welcomed a baby girl last year on October 19, finally introduced their daughter to the world via a family picture Dileep posted on his Instagram page.

Dileep’s post revealed that the daughter has been named Mahalakshmi. In the picture, the baby girl can be seen sitting on her grandmother’s lap, while everyone is posing happily for the camera. The family picture features Dileep, along with wife Kavya Madhavan, mother, his first daughter Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi. Apparently, Dileep and Kavya hosted a birthday party for their daughter. According to a Manorama online report, the party was attended by several stars from Malayalam filmdom.

After being married to Manju Warrier for 17 years, Dileep ended his marriage with her in 2015 when both mutually decided to get divorced. A year later, Dileep married Kavya and they welcomed their daughter last year.

On the work front, Dileep currently awaits the release of Jack Daniel, which is gearing up for release soon. Last year, he was seen in the highly ambitious action drama Kammara Sambhavam, which also featured Siddharth in a crucial role. The film saw Dileep play a nonagenarian character. He underwent heavy prosthetic makeup to get under the skin of the character. One of the highlights of this project, which tracks the adventures of Dileep’s nonagenarian character Kammaran, is the amount of effort that had gone into transforming him into an elderly role.

Director Rathish Ambat had revealed that it took them about five hours to transform Dileep into Kammaran. Dileep was all praise for NG Roshan, who spear-headed the make-up department. “I can’t forget Roshan and the magic he created with my three different looks. His are the hands of the God himself.”

Dileep also thanked his co-stars, especially Siddharth, whose cooperation helped the crew finish the film as planned.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:51 IST