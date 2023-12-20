Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire vs Dunki – Here's why the Telugu film may not screen at these theatre chains in the south

When it was announced that Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will release a day apart on December 21 and 22, many had hoped that this would be India’s own Barbenheimer, with both the films battling it out at the box office in a healthy manner. However, the last few days have seen reports alleging favouritism towards Dunki by theatre groups in north India, even as screens have already been allotted to the Hindi film down south. The latest is that the fight has been taken to a whole new level with team Salaar refusing to screen their film in certain theatre chains in the south. (Also Read: Prashanth Neel on Salaar getting an A certificate: ‘I haven’t made a vulgar film’) Dunki and Salaar will clash at the box office this weekend

The issue

Sources inform Hindustan Times that the makers of Dunki have been allegedly trying to monopolise screens up north from the get go. “Team Salaar was promised that both films would have equal importance and get equal single screens in north India. But team Dunki has now asked single screen owners to pick their film over Salaar," they allege, adding, “While there were always rumours that Dunki would be allotted more screens, the team of Salaar believed them. But now, single screens managed by PVR-INOX and Miraj Cinemas are picking only Dunki and this has been a shock to the team.”

The result

While no official announcement has been made by Hombale Films, the production house of Salaar, inside sources reveal to Hindustan Times that a decision has been made to not give the film to PVR-INOX and Miraj properties in the south unless they get equal screens as Dunki up north. “Team Salaar has decided not to screen their film at these theatre chains across south unless fair distribution practices are made in the north. They have decided to not back down and have no other option at this point of time,” alleges the source.

The release

Rajkumari’s Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, will release on December 21, ahead of Christmas. Prashanth’s Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, will release a day later on December 22.

