Shah Rukh Khan looks on as drones light up Dubai sky with his signature pose ahead of Dunki release. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his third film of the year, Dunki. On Tuesday, the Dunki promotions went up a notch as several drones lit up the sky in Dubai as they made the formations of Shah Rukh Khan's name, his signature pose and an aeroplane. The Dunki trailer was also screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Also read: Dunki vs Salaar: Will Shah Rukh Khan film have an edge over Prabhas' action flick or we are set for a desi Barbenheimer Shah Rukh Khan watches the Dunki drone show in Dubai.

Pictures and videos from the Dunki drone event in Dubai are now online. Shah Rukh is currently in Dubai for the promotions and witnessed all in person, along with director Dunki Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Shah Rukh was spotted in a black T-shirt and matching denims paired with a red jacket and sunglasses.

More about Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani. It will hit theatres on Thursday.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh unveiled a new Dunki poster as well. Sharing it on socia media, he wrote, “Dunki, apne rishte peeche chhod aate hain... Ek din wahi rishte, unhe ghar wapas kheench laate hain (Dunkis leave their relatives behind but the same relationships bring them back to their homes).” The new poster features Shah Rukh, Taapsee and Vikram with their backs at the camera.

New Dunki poster.

Inspiration behind Dunki

Shah Rukh recently shared a video which had the Dunki team talking about the film. It had Rajkumar Hirani talking about how the film's story came from the imagery of the house with a large cemented replica of an Air India plane on its terrace, something he initially found funny. "There are many houses in Punjab that have planes on the rooftops. I was quite amazed by that and that's what piqued our curiosity. Family members of those children who live abroad find it fashionable to put these planes on top of their houses," he said. When Rajkumar Hirani started researching for the film, he said he discovered how people who seek a better life in countries such as the UK and Canada take the illegal 'donkey route', called 'dunki' in Punjabi, out of India when they court visa troubles.

