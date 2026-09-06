Chinmayi Sripaada says Bittu Tabahi, other Gen Z cleaning rivers deserve Padma Awards, hopes politicians don't stop them
21-year-old Bittu Tabahi recently made news for cleaning up a river in Madhya Pradesh which led to a Dutch job offer. Singer Chinmayi reacted to the news.
A 21-year-old recently went viral after he posted about his efforts to clean up the Ajnar River in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, on his own. Surendra Singh Chaudhary, known online as Bittu Tabahi, sparked a movement by posting before-and-after photos of the polluted river that had been cleaned up. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada was impressed with his move and hoped that he would receive a Padma Award for it.
Chinmayi Sripaada praises Bittu Tabahi and Gen Z
Dutch CEO Boyan Slat of The Ocean Cleanup asked Bittu to come work for him after the videos and pictures went viral. Reacting to the news, Chinmayi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This lovely boy ended up doing the work that some politician claimed to do and people with him and under him must have cleaned off the money. He has a bright future abroad where he’ll be respected. May the rivers and the holiness we pollute, protect and guide him. May he have a fantastic future.”
Deep Dive
Since Bittu’s video, another Instagram-user named Sevendra is also gaining traction for cleaning up water bodies around him. “Another kid from India who cleaned the river. This is the kind of trend, Indian Gen Z has set. Bravo!” wrote an X user posting his pictures. Chinmayi reacted, hoping that they get Padma Awards, writing, “Both these guys need to be awarded with the Padma awards.” She also hoped that politicians don’t stop people from cleaning up rivers and continuing the movement.
Bittu Tabahi responds to Dhruv Rathee’s comment on taking credit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Bittu after his viral video, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee accused the politician and government of seeking credit. Commenting on the CM’s Instagram account, the YouTuber wrote, “Aa gaye credit lene.. Sara kaam ek ladke ne kiya aur jab viral hua toh use bula liya photoshoot ke liye aur besharmi toh dekho, usse kya bulwa rahe ho? ‘Sarkar toh kar hi rahi hai’ Kya kar rahi hai sarkar? Kuch nahi, sirf PR kar rahi. (They have come to take credit. One boy did all the work, and when he went viral, they called him for a photoshoot. And look at the audacity, what are they making him say? ‘The government is already doing its work.’ What is the government doing? Nothing, just PR).”
Bittu responded: “Dhruv Bhaiya credit lene ki baat nahi hai, Govt. ne pehle bhi mere kaam ko appreciate kia hai, Baat yaha civic sense ki hai; main bas ye chahta hu log bhi apni jimmedari samjhe, or meri tarah swachta ke lie aage aye. (Brother Dhruv, this is not about taking credit. The government has appreciated my work earlier as well. The issue here is civic sense. I only want people to understand their responsibility and come forward for cleanliness, just as I did).”
Chinmayi recently dubbed for Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: A Love Story, Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu and Kayadu Lohar in Idhayam Murali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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