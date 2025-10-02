Wave City, Crossings Republik now part of Ghaziabad police commissionerate city zone

Ghaziabad: The city zone of the Ghaziabad police commissionerate will now have an additional police circle of Wave City, comprising the two police stations of Crossings Republik and Wave City. These were earlier part of the rural zone, the police officials said on Wednesday. The two police stations of Wave City and Crossings Republik were part of the rural zone since the Ghaziabad police commissionerate came into existence in November, 2022. (HT Archive/Sakib Ali)

The two police stations of Wave City and Crossings Republik were part of the rural zone since the Ghaziabad police commissionerate came into existence in November, 2022. The police commissionerate comprises three zones: City, Trans-Hindon, and Rural.

“There had been a lot of demand from residents to include Wave City Circle, having two police stations, in the city zone. Earlier, the residents had to travel long distances to reach the office of the DCP rural zone. In this context, the office of DCP city is much closer to the two police stations. So, a decision was taken, and the Wave City circle will now be part of the city zone with immediate effect,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of the city zone.

The officials said that a proposal to this effect was sent to the state police department, and it was approved.

The police stations of Crossings Republik and Wave City have a presence of many high-rises and comprise mostly of urban population.

With the new circle reorganized, the city zone will now have jurisdiction over the circles of Wave City, Kotwali, Nandgram, and Kavi Nagar.

Likewise, the rural zone will now spread to three circles of Muradnagar/Masuri, Modinagar, and Loni, while the trans-Hindon zone will remain with circles of Indirapuram, Sahibabad, Ankur Vihar, and Shalimar Garden.