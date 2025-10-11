Faridabad oncologist shares 3 important tests to detect lung cancer: Imaging, biopsies and…

Early detection can make all the difference when it comes to lung cancer. Knowing which tests to undergo and recognising potential symptoms can help patients act quickly, seek timely treatment, and improve their chances of better outcomes. Early detection is essential for lung cancer and knowing about the lab tests can increase your chances of survival.(Unsplash)

Dr Sudipto De, a cancer surgeon specialising in precision oncology and genomics from Faridabad, is raising awareness about the different methods used to detect lung cancer - from advanced imaging and biopsy techniques to a range of diagnostic tests that help identify the disease at its earliest stages.

In a 2024 Instagram video posted on December 12, the oncologist explains, “Except the regular blood tests which are done for all the patients to assess their health, and also to assess their ability to take the treatment, lung cancer has got some very specific tests which are done to rule out and see how much disease has progressed, and what kind of disease it is.”

He highlights the two primary types of scans used in lung cancer detection, along with several complementary tests that provide a more comprehensive diagnostic picture.

Imaging

According to Dr De, lung cancer tests can be divided into two major categories, the first being imaging, which includes CT Scans of the chest or PET Scans of the entire body, to detect where the disease is located, and other subsidiary investigations can assess the spread of the disease. He explains, “Imaging includes local Imaging like a CT scan of the thorax or chest cavity or a PET-CT for scanning the whole body. Additionally, an MRI brain can also be done to assess the status of the brain in metastatic cases.”

Biopsy

Dr De states that the second method of investigation is through biopsy, which can be done by two approaches. “Biopsy includes either a CT-guided or a bronchoscopic guided biopsy, depending upon the location of the tumour,” he mentions, adding, “This biopsy is very essential to diagnosing the type of cancer you have, along with finding specific targets on which medications can be given, which have got very good results.”

Other tests

Besides the two major methods, the oncologist mentions some other tests that can be performed - “There are some other tests that can also be done, like an EBUS, or a mediastinoscopy, or a thoracoscopy, to find out and do a biopsy in the small lymph nodes which are present in the chest cavity.”

