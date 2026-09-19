Hungry again just 2 hours after lunch? Dietician reveals 4 possible reasons
Know why your lunch fails to keep you satiated for long, leaving craving within hours.
After eating a heavy lunch, do you feel frustrated when you start craving snacks just a few hours later? You may think it is a matter of willpower or an inability to control your cravings. Your appetite may actually stem from an imbalanced meal that fails to keep you satisfied for long.
ALSO READ: Should you eat fruits in the morning? Dietician clears common myths about timing, hydration and detox
Dr Sandhya Singh S, dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, debunked this common misconception and helped decode the reasons behind post-lunch cravings.
The problem may lie in what your lunch contains. A large portion does not necessarily make a meal balanced or satisfying. If it lacks essential nutrients, hunger may return soon after eating.
Dr Singh explained, "Lunch is a major meal that has to be balanced, where all the food groups have to be included in the right proportion. When distortion happens, food items included as part of your meal are not fulfilling the target needs of an individual in terms of macronutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, fats, fibre, and micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals."
So, irrespective of the size of your lunch, its nutritional composition matters more. A meal that does not contain a balanced combination of protein, fibre, carbohydrates, and healthy fats may leave you craving more food later.
The dietitian also cautioned that inconsistent meal timings and frequently skipping meals can disrupt metabolic health, increase hunger, and reduce the overall quality of your diet.
Here are some of the factors, as per the expert, hunger surges after lunch:
1. Inadequate protein:
- Protein controls satiety by reducing hunger.
- Promotes full feeling.
- Reduces binging on food.
2. Inadequate fibre:
- Fibre adds bulk to the diet.
- Slows down gastric emptying and supports satiety.
3. Carbohydrate-predominant meal:
- A carbohydrate-rich meal provides energy, but it is deficient in protein and fibre.
- Makes the food get digested quickly, making the individual hungry very quickly even after eating a proper meal.
4. Fruit juices and liquids:
- Get absorbed very quickly because it lacks fibre, and the role of fibre is to add bulk to the meal.
- Low-fibre meal eliminates chewing and decreases satiety, and triggers hunger.
In the end, she emphasised that feeling hungry soon after lunch does not necessarily mean you need more food. Instead, you may need to improve the nutritional balance of your lunch by adding more protein and fibre.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.