Sanjeev Kapoor on cooking, life, and finding joy in the kitchen: ‘If there are chances of failure, it excites me’

But does even a renowned chef ever experience self-doubt when trying something new in the kitchen? In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjeev Kapoor opened up about his approach to food, cooking for millions, experimenting with new ideas and why the possibility of failure continues to excite him.

Known for his culinary expertise and his kitchenware brand Wonderchef, Sanjeev Kapoor is more than just a popular chef. He has been a household name since 1993 and remains one of the most recognisable faces of Indian food television. Over the years, Kapoor has taken cooking beyond recipes, building a distinct food philosophy around creativity, consistency, learning and experimentation.

Sanjeev Kapoor on building success through consistency Awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2017, one of India’s highest civilian honours, by the President of India, Sanjeev Kapoor believes there was no single turning point or breakthrough that defined his career. Speaking about the philosophy behind his decades-long journey, Chef Kapoor said, “Since the day I joined this profession, I was clear that I had to make the most of it. I had to work hard to be somewhere. So, I was focused on learning and working hard. I got early success and got recognised and rewarded for doing more than what people expected me to do. The compounding happens because of consistency.”

After decades as a chef, Sanjeev Kapoor believes that his approach to learning has remained unchanged. According to him, consistency is critical, and certain values in the kitchen are non-negotiable. “Whether it is punctuality, hard work, your keenness for learning, your innovative nature, creativity, discipline or tenacity, that stays with you. That’s something that becomes intrinsic to you and becomes a part of you,” he said.

“In the initial years, you are trying for yourself, and that is your biggest goal. But as you grow, you realise that enriching yourself has less meaning than enriching others. You have the luxury of time and money, and then you start to understand that the value of giving is much more than the value of getting,” elaborated Chef Kapoor.